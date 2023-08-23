C++23: A modularized standard library and two new functions

The C++23 standard library shines with impressive improvements. In this article I will write about the modularized standard library and the two handy functions std::print and std::println.

Rainer Grimm has been working as a software architect, team leader and training manager for many years. He likes to write articles on the programming languages ​​C++, Python and Haskell, but also likes to speak frequently at specialist conferences. On his blog Modernes C++ he deals intensively with his passion for C++.

Every programming challenge in a new language starts with the “Hello World” program. Since C++98, this has been our starting point:

#include

int main() {

std::cout << "Hello Worldn"; }

Frankly, you need to ditch your old habits in C++23. The “Hello World” program now looks like this:

import std;

int main() {

std::println(“Hello World“);

}

Let me analyze the program.

Modularized standard library

C++23 supports a modularized standard library. With the simple command import std; the entire standard library is at your disposal. If you also want to use global C functions like printf, you have to import std.compat; use. Here is the equivalent “Hello World” program using printf:

import std.compat;

int main() {

printf(“Hello Worldn”);

}

The modularized standard library brings two major improvements: significantly improved compile time and usability.

Significantly improved compile time

Importing the standard library (import std) is literally “free”. This means that the compile times are significantly reduced. The first figures from experience indicate that the compile times are reduced by a factor of at least 10. The reason for this improvement is obvious. Instead of successively including your header files, you import a module. Therefore there is only one module that contains the whole C++23 standard library. So far only the MSVC compiler supports this modularized standard library: Tutorial: Import the C++ standard library using modules from the command line.

Improved usability

Suppose you want to use the std::accumulate function. Do you know what header file to include? Is it the header file , or ? Maybe this was too easy for you. How about std::forward or why can’t the following program be compiled?

int main() {

auto list = {1, 2, 3, 4};

}

The expression {1, 2, 3, 4} is a std::initializer_list . To use them, the header be used. Of course, this header is included automatically when a container like std::vector is used.

Compare the previous examples with a simple import std; or import std::compat;. From my own experience I know: Not only beginners often fail when using the right header files.

I don’t know if you noticed, but my C++23 “Hello World” program used a second feature of C++23:

std::print and std::println

C++23 offers two overloads for both functions:

std::print

template< class... Args >

void print( std::FILE* stream,

std::format_string fmt, Args&&… args );

template< class... Args >

void print( std::format_string fmt, Args&&… args );

std::println

template< class... Args >

void println( std::FILE* stream,

std::format_string fmt, Args&&… args );

template< class... Args >

void println( std::format_string fmt, Args&&… args );

The first difference between std::print and std::println is obvious: std::println adds a newline. The following points are even more interesting:

Variadic Template

std::print and std::println are variadic templates. Variadic templates are templates that can take any number of arguments. Your arguments are perfectly forwarded. std::print and std::println are the type-safe variant of printf. With printf you have to specify the format string, with std::print and std::println you use placeholders in the format string. In general, the compiler infers the data type for the placeholders by applying the std::format rules from C++20. Consequently, std::print and std::println in C++23 seem to be syntactic sugar for format strings in C++20. Here is the modified “Hello World” program in C++23 using std::format.

import std;

int main() {

// std::println(“Hello World“);

std::cout << std::format("{:}n", "Hello World“);

}

If you want to know more about Variadic Templates, Perfect Forwarding and std::format, read my older articles:

Unicode Support

That std::print and std::println in C++23 appear to be syntactic sugar for format strings in C++20 is not true. Because std::print and std::println support Unicode. Let me quote you from Proposal P2093R14:

Another problem is formatting of Unicode text:

std::cout << "Привет, κόσμος!";

If the source and execution encoding is UTF-8 this will produce the expected output on most GNU/Linux and macOS systems. Unfortunately on Windows it is almost guaranteed to produce mojibake despite the fact that the system is fully capable of printing Unicode, for example

╨ƒ╤Ç╨╕╨▓╨╡╤é ╬║╧î╧â╬╝╬┐╧é!

even when compiled with /utf-8 using Visual C++ ([MSVC-UTF8]). This happens because the terminal assumes code page 437 in this case independently of the execution encoding.

With the proposed paper

std::print(“Привет, world!”);

will print “Привет, κόσμος!” as expected allowing programmers to write Unicode text portably using standard facilities.

Any output stream

Both std::print and std:println flavors have an overload that accepts any output stream. By default, the output stream is stdout.

std::format and consequently std::print and std::println in C++23 have even more to offer. In C++23 you can format a Standard Template Library container.

Formatted output of a container

The following program shows how you can output a container of the STL directly. So far, no C++ compiler supports this functionality. Only the brand new Clang compiler with libc++ instead of libstdc++ makes it possible to use this function at least partially. In a fully compliant C++23 implementation, I could use std::println instead of std::format.

// formatVector.cpp

#include #include

#include

#include

int main() {

std::vector myInts{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10};

std::cout << std::format("{:}n", myInts); std::cout << std::format("{::+}n", myInts); std::cout << std::format("{::02x}n", myInts); std::cout << std::format("{::b}n", myInts); std::cout << 'n'; std::vector<:string> myStrings{“Only”, “for”, “testing”, “purpose”};

std::cout << std::format("{:}n", myStrings); std::cout << std::format("{::.3}n", myStrings); } I’m using a std::vector in this example and a std::vector<:string>. If {:} is used as a placeholder, both containers (lines 1 and 2) are displayed directly. If two colons {::} are used within the placeholder, the elements of the std::vector can be formatted. The format specifier follows the second colon. std::vector : The elements of the vector have a + sign {::+}, are hexadecimal aligned to 2 characters with the 0 as a fill character {::02x} and are represented in binary {::b}.std::vector<:string>: Each string is truncated to its first 3 characters: {::.3}. The following screenshot shows the program’s output in Compiler Explorer: What’s next? In my next article about the improved standard library in C++23, I will present the extended interface of std::optional and the new data type std::expected for error handling. (map) To home page

