C++23: The little pearls in the core language

There’s more to the core C++23 language than deducing this. Today I will write about the little beads.

Advertisement

Rainer Grimm has been working as a software architect, team leader and training manager for many years. He likes to write articles on the programming languages ​​C++, Python and Haskell, but also likes to speak frequently at specialist conferences. On his blog Modernes C++ he deals intensively with his passion for C++.

Literal Suffixes

C++23 offers new integral literal suffixes for (signed) std::size_t.

std::size_t (C++17) is an unsigned data type that can contain the maximum size of any type. It is often used for indexing arrays and counting in loops.

An example of use is to iterate over a vector. For optimization reasons, its size is stored in the cache.

Advertisement

#include

int main() {

std::vector v{0, 1, 2, 3};

for (auto i = 0, s = v.size(); i < s; ++i) { /* use both i and v[i] */ } } When compiling, the following error message appears in the Compiler Explorer: The reason is that auto derived i into int and s into long unsigned int. Consequently, the problem is not solved even if both variables are unsigned. #include int main() { std::vector v{0, 1, 2, 3};

for (auto i = 0u, s = v.size(); i < s; ++i) { /* use both i and v[i] */ } } Now the compiler derives i to unsigned int but s to long unsigned int. The following screenshot shows the error output of the Compiler Explorer again. C++23 fixes this problem with the new literal suffix z. See also MSI MSIology Virtual Presentation Launches New Generation RTX 40 Gaming Laptop #include int main() { std::vector v{0, 1, 2, 3};

for (auto i = 0uz, s = v.size(); i < s; ++i) { /* use both i and v[i] */ } } This example is based on proposal P0330R8. It includes more motivating examples of the new literal suffixes. if consteval if consteval behaves like if (std::is_constant_evaluated()) { } but has a few advantages: There will be no header required. It has a simpler syntax than std::is_constant_evaluated. It can be used to call immediate (consteval) functions. std::is_constant_evaluated is a C++20 function that detects whether a constexpr function is running at compile time. There is an excellent example of this at cppreference.com/is_constant_evaluated: #include

#include

#include constexpr double power(double b, int x)

{

if (std::is_constant_evaluated() && !(b == 0.0 && x < 0)) { // A constant-evaluation context: // Use a constexpr-friendly algorithm. if (x == 0) return 1.0; double r {1.0}; double p {x > 0 ? b : 1.0 / b};

for (auto u = unsigned(x > 0 ? x : -x); u != 0; u /= 2)

{

if (u & 1)

r *= p;

p *= p;

}

return r;

}

else

{

// Let the code generator figure it out.

return std::pow(b, double(x));

}

} int main()

{

// A constant-expression context

constexpr double kilo = power(10.0, 3);

int n = 3;

// Not a constant expression, because n cannot be

// converted to an rvalue

// in a constant-expression context

// Equivalent to std::pow(10.0, double(n))

double mucho = power(10.0, n); std::cout << kilo << " " << mucho << "n"; // (3) } The power function is constexpr. This means that it can be run at compile time. The first call to power causes execution at compile time because the result is requested at compile time: constexpr double kilo = power(10.0, 1). The second call, on the other hand, can only be executed at runtime because the function argument n is not a constant expression: double mucho = power(10.0, n). See also Creep led to the success and near disbandment of Radioh... Thanks to std::is_constant_evaluated, different code is executed at compile time and at runtime. The if branch is executed at compile time and the else branch at runtime. Both power calls result in 1000. An immediate function is a consteval function. A consteval function is a function that can only be executed at compile time. More about consteval functions can be found in my C++20 post: Two new keywords in C++20: consteval and constinit. Based on consteval if std::is_constant_evaluated can be implemented: constexpr bool is_constant_evaluated() {

if consteval {

return true;

} else {

return false;

}

} auto(x) and auto{y} A generic way to get a copy of an object in C++ is auto copy = x;. This works, but has a problem: copy is an lvalue, but sometimes you want a prvalue. prvalue is short for pure rvalue. A pure rvalue is an expression whose evaluation initializes an object. More about value categories is in Barry’s post: Value Categories in C++17. The auto(x) and auto{x} calls convert x to a prvalue just as if they were passing x as a function argument per value. auto(x) and auto{x} carry a decay copy through. In my training courses I am often asked what decay means. So I would like to explain it in more detail. Decay essentially means that some type information is lost when copying a value. A typical example is a function that takes its argument as a value. Here are the different types of decay: Array-to-pointer conversionFunction-to-pointer conversionDiscarding const/volatile qualifiersRemoving references The following program shows the four types of decays: // decay.cpp void decay(int*, void[5](int), int, int ) { } // (5) void func(int){} // (2) int main() { See also The most beautiful mac desktop background: macOS Rancho Cucamonga wallpaper download and share- Mr. Crazy int intArray {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}; // (1)

const int myInt{5}; // (3)

const int& myIntRef = myInt; // (4) decay(intArray, func, myInt, myIntRef); } The decay(5) function takes a pointer to an int, a function pointer, and two ints. The first argument of the function call is an int array (1), the second is a function (2), the third is a const int (3), and the last is a const int& (4). The type-traits library has the std::decay function. With this function you can do this decay apply directly to a type. Accordingly, these are the corresponding type conversions with std::decay. // decayType.cpp #include[5] int main() { // (1)

// int -> int*

static_assert(std::is_same<:decay>::type,

int*>::value); // (2)

// void(int) -> void (int)

static_assert(std::is_same<:decay int>::type,

void (int)>::value); // (3)

// const int -> int

static_assert(std::is_same<:decay> ::type,

int>::value); // (4)

// const int& -> int

static_assert(std::is_same<:decay> ::type,

int>::value); }What’s next? There are other little gems in C++23. In my next article I will continue my journey with more core language features of C++23. (rm)To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

