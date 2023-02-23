Listen to the audio version of the article

Liquid music or physical music: this is the dilemma. There’s no match for the numbers of the world discography market: the bulk of the turnover now comes from premium streaming, which has been growing for seven consecutive years. But among the most demanding audiophiles – a category that usually coincides with fans of classical, jazz, a certain type of rock and, more generally, music that hasn’t lost its taste for experimentation – lurks a hard core of lovers of physical support (vinyl in particular), whose performance in the long run would clearly win the comparison with streaming.

But does such a debate still make sense? «The important thing today is the ability of our sound engineers to be able to create mixes that sound great even in small amplifiers and in the audio of mobile phones or computers, so that streaming becomes an opportunity for diffusion rather than a limitation» . Word of Roberto Cacciapaglia, Milanese composer appreciated all over the world who returns on February 24 with the new album Invisible Rainbows waiting for the tour that in May will take him from the Teatro Ristori in Verona to the Sala Verdi of the Milan Conservatory.

Maestro Cacciapaglia, what is the concept behind it



Invisible Rainbows

?

The rainbows that we see appearing in the sky are not only outside, in nature, they also exist within us and are just as wonderful. Everyone has his invisible rainbow in himself with infinite colors, you can’t see it, but it’s always present; pure essence, beauty that belongs to us, beyond space and time. Even sound is invisible, with its infinite harmonics; to enter the sound is to open a door, to cross the transparency of a rainbow. Music is like a bridge that connects both people to each other and ourselves, and can reactivate this experience. While playing I relate an inner state of presence with the propagation of sound through vibrations, energy highways of communication. Rainbows are purity, transparency, clarity, the quiet after the ecological storm that hits our planet. The rainbow is the symbol of light, joy, life and hope that wins over the darkness, over the darkness of the global pollution that surrounds us. Music is certainly a tool of evolution and awareness and can play an important part both individually and collectively in our age today, in balance between shadow and light.

It has an international following. Are there differences between your audience in Italy and in the rest of the world?

In my audience there are people who come from musical territories and from nations that have very different traditions. Everyone goes in a precise direction, they see music as a door, a means to touch subtle dimensions, beyond conflicts and divisions. When they come to greet me after the concert I see looks of light, and it’s not rhetorical, because there is a brightness in their faces that unites and unites everyone, whether they are in Italy, Russia, America, Turkey, England, China.. There are many voices that become a single, planetary voice, and it’s wonderful. In my concerts I propose an encounter through sound, an audience participation to be together in space, which is without divisions. They are not just listeners, but they become protagonists of this sharing, and until now they have always been moments of great emotion. Sometimes I say it’s a look, or I could say a listening, a musical rite, which is the same all over the world and which has this characteristic: they are all people who approach music with an attitude of enthusiasm and awareness.

Is a music market structured on streaming a limit or an opportunity for an artist like you?

In my work I always pay great attention to sound quality, many masters are made at Abbey Road Studios in London and recorded with highly technological systems with orchestras such as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, I Virtuosi Italiani, the Orchestra of the Accademia Teatro alla Scala , Moscow Imperial Orchestra and others… But the important thing today is the ability of our sound engineers to be able to create mixes that sound great even in small amplifiers and in the audio of mobile phones or computers, so that streaming becomes an opportunity for dissemination rather than a limitation. Sound transmission is a very important factor, live but also for streaming listening, and technology is making great strides in this regard. We accomplished Invisible Rainbows in Dolby Atmos, a system that is spreading well on the market even in the listening of mobile phones, computers and more basic speakers. This system that brings sound into space in an immersive way favors streaming listening, and the diffusion of music on the music market reaps the benefits not only of quantity, but also of quality.