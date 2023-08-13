Cacti: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows information disclosure

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Cacti. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Cacti on 08/11/2023. The Linux operating system and the open source product Cacti are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2231140 (Status: 08/10/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Safety notice for Cacti – risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.5.

Cacti Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Cacti is a graphical front end for visualizing statistical data collected by the Round Robin Database rrdtool.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Cacti to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2023-37543.

Systems affected by the Cacti vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Cacti < 1.2.6 (cpe:/a:cacti:cacti)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2231140 from 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Proof of Concept (PoC) (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Cacti. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

