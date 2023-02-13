Home Technology Calamity Link! Players use “Breath of the Wild” to reproduce the latest trailer of “Tears of the Kingdom”, so the sequel has already been finished? | Game Corner | Digital
Calamity Link! Players use "Breath of the Wild" to reproduce the latest trailer of "Tears of the Kingdom", so the sequel has already been finished?

Calamity Link! Players use "Breath of the Wild" to reproduce the latest trailer of "Tears of the Kingdom", so the sequel has already been finished?

Figure / Nintendo

Nintendo released the latest trailer of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” in a face-to-face meeting held on the 9th of last week. The next day, some players reproduced the preview screen with “Breath of the Wild”. It turns out… the content of the sequel can be played in the first generation?

In the latest promotional video of “Tears of the Kingdom”, Ganon’s recovery is announced, and unseen weapons and vehicles are revealed, including four-wheeled vehicles and platforms that can fly in the sky. The Japanese player “ろしねこくん” focused on the new elements of the game introduced in the new trailer, with some cutscenes, trying to reproduce it with the almost 6-year-old “Breath of the Wild”.

Here comes the interesting thing, it’s okay to recreate the cutscene with the first generation, after all, it’s not difficult to get Link to perform similar actions. How to simulate a vehicle that has never been seen before? This does not bother ろしねこくん who is proficient in the “characteristics” of the wilderness. Some of the shots use bugs or special effects in the game to create the same effect as the “Tears of the Kingdom” trailer.

For example, a four-wheeled vehicle uses two iron balls plus magnetism to present the feeling of driving, the process of a hot air balloon ascending to the sky is replaced by moon steps, and the flying platform allows Link to stand on a falling iron plate to create the feeling that the character is flying.

Illustration / Takeshi YouTube@Roshinekokun
Illustration / Takeshi [email protected]

Illustration / Takeshi YouTube@Roshinekokun
Illustration / Takeshi [email protected]

It seems that for Hyrule’s “Disaster Link” who has been waiting for a long time, “Tears of the Kingdom” is over as early as the period 2017-2022. Sure enough, there has never been a problem with bugs, everything is just a feature (laughs).

