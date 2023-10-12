Home » California introduces a “right to repair” law
California introduces a “right to repair” law

California requires manufacturers of electronics and household appliances to provide replacement parts, tools and repair instructions for their products for up to seven years.

In California, it’s getting easier to repair a broken smartphone.

One of the world‘s strictest “right to repair” laws will come into force in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law on Tuesday. This should make it easier for device owners and independent workshops to obtain spare parts and instructions for repairs.

