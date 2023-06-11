Call back unknown number? You should pay attention to this

If an unknown number appears on the display, many people think: just call them back. But that call can get pretty expensive. TECHBOOK explains what you need to look out for and how to avoid the corresponding fraud traps.

You see an unknown number on your cell phone, you want to know who it is and you simply call back? That’s exactly what you shouldn’t do! It pays to pay close attention to the number. One distinguishing feature is striking: the area code. Because this reveals from where the caller dialed his own telephone number. Unfortunately, one has to say that Berüger is always coming up with new tricks and exhausting the new technical possibilities.

This is the best way to react to an unknown number

Who is the unknown caller and why should you call back? These are the questions that probably everyone asks when they receive an unidentified call. But before you answer or call back to find out, you should take a good look at the unknown number. Does the phone number have a foreign area code, but you have neither relatives nor friends abroad?

Scammers often do not come from the country where they carry out the scam. A location in Europe is also unlikely, since criminal prosecution of fraudsters outside the EU is more difficult. So if you get a call from an unknown number, you should always be careful at first. If necessary, let it ring and look for the displayed number on the Internet. Corresponding scams often already have entries in suitable forums.

Beware of ping calls!

The Federal Network Agency receives numerous complaints in which people have been called from unknown numbers from abroad or from numbers for global mobile satellite systems, such as the number “0088” or “+88″, as TECHBOOK found out when asked. These are often so-called ping calls. “A chargeable callback is to be provoked by appropriate calls. However, calling these numbers back is often associated with very high costs, sometimes amounting to several euros per minute,” explains Michael Reifenberg from the Federal Network Agency to TECHBOOK. Those affected are therefore advised not to simply call the unknown number back.

How the lure call works: scammers call for just a short fraction, then immediately hang up. The consumer sees an unfamiliar number on the phone and wants to call back. But that’s not a good idea. This is exactly what the fraudsters are hoping for and have your call paid for heavily, because the callback usually costs several euros per minute. Therefore you should under no circumstances call back such lock numbers!

Users should stay on the phone for a long time

Anyone who calls the unknown number back sometimes doesn’t hear anything at the other end of the line, hangs up and thinks nothing of it. In other cases, there are tape announcements, such as alleged package deliveries. The goal: to keep the user on the line for as long as possible. The rude awakening then follows with contract customers on the phone bill. Prepaid users may not even notice the rip-off.

But consumers can take preventive action – primarily by taking a close look at the caller’s unknown number before calling back. Ping calls almost always have an area code from abroad, recognizable by a “+” or the digits “00” at the beginning of the (landline) number.

There have recently been many complaints, especially about unknown numbers from Burundi and Tunisia. The trick: The area codes of the countries – 00257 and 00216 – are similar to those of Emsdetten (02572) and Mönchengladbach (02161), so that those affected simply call back unsuspectingly. This is also the case with many other area codes of mostly rather exotic countries: They can easily be confused with city codes.

Do you have to pay the bill?

Because of this scam, the Federal Network Agency has issued billing and collection bans on unknown numbers from abroad and calls from global mobile satellite phones. This is very good news for everyone, as the ban means that the costs incurred by those making such calls to connect to the callback can no longer be billed in the future. If those affected have already received an invoice, the ban on collection applies in this case. Accordingly, the outstanding financial claims may no longer be demanded. The Federal Network Agency is in the process of preparing further billing and collection bans.

Have you already paid?

In the case of unknown numbers, however, calling them back is not the only catch: if the consumers concerned have already paid the costs of the dubious bill, the Federal Network Agency’s ban will probably only help to a limited extent. But even then, those affected should try to get their money back. In these cases, the Federal Network Agency cannot help consumers to enforce their civil claims. But together with the consumer advice center, citizens have the opportunity to reclaim the money they have paid.

“Against this background, the Federal Network Agency generally advises caution when making calls if these calls are not expected. Consumers should also be extremely sensitive with their personal data (telephone numbers and other contact details, but especially account details),” says Reifenberg.

Ask vendors for goodwill

If the unknown number is not yet on the Federal Network Agency’s list and you have called back, there is no legal claim. Nevertheless, attorney Solmecke recommends asking for a reduction in the amount. The providers are often accommodating.

Another protection: for 56 countries there are now mandatory price announcements at the beginning of the call. If you call the unknown number back, you will be informed immediately about the costs incurred.

How do scammers get my number?

In some cases, the numbers are computer-generated, then it’s actually coincidence, explains Kathrin Körber, a lawyer at the Lower Saxony consumer advice center. But time and again it also happens that data siphoned off, for example in the event of data leaks, gets into the hands of fraudsters. On the other hand, it helps above all to only reveal personal data such as telephone number or address sparingly.

How can I find out an unknown number without calling back?

If you are unsure, you can find out online who called you. On the website of the Federal Network Agency you will find a list of all numbers that it has blocked for various reasons or taken measures against them since 2004. Find out how here.

If you are frequently called from an unknown number, refrain from calling them back. Instead, you can easily block callers or report them to the Federal Network Agency. You can send your complaint by e-mail to [email protected]. In order to be able to take action against the fraudsters, the Federal Network Agency needs these complaints.

