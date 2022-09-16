news/processed/1080w/embed/2fd260f0-a46a-4ca0-a9e2-802e07d1ea0f.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/2fd260f0-a46a-4ca0-a9e2-802e07d1ea0f.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/2fd260f0-a46a-4ca0-a9e2-802e07d1ea0f.webp”/>

按：是次公告，是本活動的第二次推廣，團隊作出主題、截止日期的更改，並補充了投稿的條件。唯獎品不變，日前已投稿者的參加資格亦不受影響。如早前已投稿的朋友，希望再次投稿，將被接受，並以第二次投稿為準。

Matters x explores Footprint Analytics, a one-stop blockchain data analysis platform

Web3 represents the next stage of the Internet iteration, representing a more open and equal network world. Web3 will be a shakeup of all kinds of old systems. How to see the future potential of a project or even a field? Data can often help us make good judgments, master the data, and master the future.

Matters is very excited to collaborate with the blockchain data analysis platform「 Footprint Analytics」Cooperation, holding a call for papers with the theme of “Web3 Bear Market and Recent Insights”,The article only needs to write down any observations, opinions, and thoughts about Web3, and match any data graph in the Footprint Analytics website to help you explain the content.

The prizes are abundant, the grand prize is three Footprint Analytics data platform permanent passes. In addition, once submitted and qualified, all participants receive a 30-day Premium Membership Platform experience.

Introduction to Footprint Analytics

A one-stop visual blockchain data analysis platform, currently including data from 17 public chains, focusing on GameFi and NFT. The platform’s vision is “I hope that the data of Footprint Analytics can become a stepping stone on the road of change, supporting decision-making with accurate data, and benefiting investors and practitioners.”

For this cooperation, we would like to take this opportunity to invite colleagues to write about their feelings, observations, and the inspiration from data in the process of thinking, or to write about your industry observations, your outlook on GameFi or NFT projects, and your comments. The future expectations and insights of Web3, etc.

Call for Papers Details

Topic: Web3 Bear Market and Recent Insights

Event Date: September 1st (Thursday) to September 30th (Friday)

Deadline: September 30 (Fri) 23:59 (East Eighth District)

Contribution conditions

(1) Publish an article on the Matters.News platform with the tag #FootprintAnalytics;

(2) The content is any Web3 related, Only the article needs to post at least one screenshot of the Footprint Analytics platform data, the scope is not limited with a link to the website;

(3) Post the Footprint personal account link at the end of the article, click the registration button, and press Sign Up in the upper right corner.

Condition (2) Quotable data suggestions (post any data graph on FootprintAnalytics in the text):

Recent GameFi Quotes: GameFi

Recent NFT Quotes: NFT (Adjust the top filter to change the time frame)

Overall Quotes: Analytics

prize

Grand Prize: Three Footprint Analytics data analysis platform permanent passes, with this data analyst exclusive NFT, you can access the one-stop visual blockchain data analysis platform, enjoy 20% discount for lifetime Footprint members, exclusive analyst private community, etc. rights and interests.

There’s a prize for everyone, never fail: All call for papers, once eligible, will be eligible for a 30-day Footprint Premium Membership experience.

Three-A Finals Method

One “Number One Clap” and two “Best Quality Articles”.

“First place in the number of clapping hands”: The deadline for the number of clapping hands is based on the statistics at 5:00 p.m. on October 1 (East Eighth District).

“Best Article”: Selected by the Footprint team, limited to one submission per account.

result

Announcement date: October 2 at 5:00 pm (Dongba District)

Location: This announcement comment area, Footprint Discord Chinese channel

How to claim the award?

The winner will need to submit the ETH address on the official website at that time, and the team will judge whether you are the winner based on the account number posted by the winner at the end of the article (submission condition 3).

Please pay attention to the details released at the time of announcement.



Footprint Analytics

Official website: https://www.footprint.network/

Twitter account:https://twitter.com/Footprint_Data

Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/3HYaR6USM7