In fact, the calls from the number 091188185811 are legal. However, also very annoying. You don’t have to deal with the callers and you can defend yourself against them. GIGA tells you what it’s about and how to get rid of this nuisance.

Opinion research or market research is when you are harassed by numbers like 091188185811 or 091188185761 so that commercial companies, television stations or politicians can better target their advertising to the market. It’s legal, but it’s also annoying. We’ll explain what’s behind it and how you can defend yourself.

Telephone number 091188185811: What is behind the calls?

The calls come from the market research company GfK.

Often, as in this case, these calls are about the television behavior of Germans .

. The calls are legal because they are not advertising and you can refuse to participate or request the deletion of your data at any time.

because they are not advertising and you can refuse to participate or request the deletion of your data at any time. GfK uses always the same “call number lane” from Nuremberg . The numbers all start with 0911-8818 … You can use this if you want to block them across the board.

. … You can use this if you want to block them across the board. that yours Telephone number is called, although it is unknown and nowhere is, is because of the statistical random process: The called Numbers are randomly generated by a dialing computer and called.

and nowhere is, is because of the statistical random process: The called and called. They will after their existence is confirmed by a ping call kept calling at different times of the day. This is to ensure that all social and employment classes are reached equally and that Survey more statistically meaningful becomes.

So you can such Object to calls by GfK and yours Block number for future surveys permit:

Call on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. or on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m free phone number 0800 8404000 an. writes via E-Mail an [email protected]

Block number 091188185811 and the entire GfK number range

If you want this company to always hit the wall with you and not be able to bother you anymore, then simply block this phone number and preferably the whole area 0911-8818*.

