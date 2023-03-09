Home Technology Call of Duty： Mobile 被 Warzone Mobile 淘汰 – Call of Duty: Mobile
Technology

Call of Duty： Mobile 被 Warzone Mobile 淘汰 – Call of Duty: Mobile

by admin
Call of Duty： Mobile 被 Warzone Mobile 淘汰 – Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile has been a huge success since its launch in 2019. After its release in China a few years later, its downloads skyrocketed to over 650 million by May 2022.

However, Microsoft believes that Activision’s long-term plan is to phase out the game in favor of Warzone Mobile, which will release this year.

Domestically in China, the success of Call of Duty: Mobile seems to keep it going, but abroad, fans will have to get used to the battle royale mobile experience. Since we won’t see Warzone Mobile until later this year, we’ll have some time with Call of Duty: Mobile. Even after the release of Warzone Mobile, it took Activision some time to phase out the original mobile game.

Have you ever played Call of Duty: Mobile?

Thanks, VGC.

See also  Renewables are flying in Europe: wind and sun are worth a quarter of the energy

You may also like

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6...

Tech Diary — March 2023

At school with Minecraft, Google Earth and 5G

Microsoft reveals that it will add more convenient...

Motorola Rollable Smartphone & Lenovo Rollable Notebook MWC...

Google’s VPN is (almost) free for everyone: what...

Get a €25 Amazon voucher for free –...

Google’s VPN is (almost) free for everyone: what...

OWC Atlas Pro/ Atlas Ultra memory card out...

Test drive in the Nio EL7

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy