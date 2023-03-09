Call of Duty: Mobile has been a huge success since its launch in 2019. After its release in China a few years later, its downloads skyrocketed to over 650 million by May 2022.

However, Microsoft believes that Activision’s long-term plan is to phase out the game in favor of Warzone Mobile, which will release this year.

Domestically in China, the success of Call of Duty: Mobile seems to keep it going, but abroad, fans will have to get used to the battle royale mobile experience. Since we won’t see Warzone Mobile until later this year, we’ll have some time with Call of Duty: Mobile. Even after the release of Warzone Mobile, it took Activision some time to phase out the original mobile game.

