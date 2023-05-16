Call of Duty 4 shipping was an accidental addition – Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Every Call of Duty seems to offer its own take on the multiplayer map Shipment these days, as fans flock to watch the chaotic and wild action. However, the map was never intended to actually debut, as Call of Duty multiplayer design director Geoff Smith revealed in an interview with Dexerto.

Speaking of maps, Smith said: “There are few happy experiments. Things that succeed, things that for whatever reason don’t. I think the bane of my existence is transportation.

He went on to add that the map was supposed to be a “Split-screen map, that’s how it was at the time”Yes, it made its way into Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare as part of a playlist script, and by the time the development team noticed it was too late, they couldn’t pull the game.

“Our MPs at the time led, when we went live, forgot to put it[拉]Come out, there is no turning back. What a surprise.

While CoD fans either love or hate Shipment, we can all agree that CoD history wouldn’t be the same without this minimap.