Game maker Activision released “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” last week, which immediately attracted the support of many players. In the end, after Microsoft acquired Activision, whether the popular “Call of Duty” series will become an Xbox and PC exclusive in the future has always been the concern of the game industry and players. Recently, Microsoft executives have spoken again about this.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal at an event, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer emphasized that the Call of Duty franchise will continue to roll out on PlayStation after Activision was acquired by Microsoft, while he personally hopes to see more on Nintendo Switch and more. See this game series on many different platforms. Microsoft’s idea is to want Call of Duty to be like Minecraft.

At present, some old “Call of Duty” games are launched on Switch, but the newer “Warzone” is not included. Take the latest “Modern Warfare II” as an example, the game capacity exceeds 100GB, while the Switch only supports 50GB For games up to 70GB, if Microsoft plans to release the game on the Switch, it may find a way to compress the content or remove some functions. At present, the acquisition is subject to the approval of relevant authorities in many countries around the world, and it is expected that a final decision will be made in the middle of next year.

