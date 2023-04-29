Home » Call of Duty is getting an official board game – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty is getting an official board game – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty is getting an official board game – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

While trying to bring the dynamic world of Call of Duty to a board game might seem like a stretch, developer Arcane Wonders is looking to give it a go. The project, dubbed Call of Duty: The Board Game, has been officially announced, Polygon reports, and it’s a project aimed at launching with a Kickstarter later this year, all in time for holiday 2024 before a full launch. Before and after under the Christmas tree.

Since the project was just announced, all we know is that it will be a strategy game in which players use novel combat, movement, and line of sight mechanics to create a tabletop CoD world.

The board game will also use 35mm miniatures and will be set in the era of the 2019 reboot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and will use the same weapons and maps as that title.

When it launches (assuming it hits its Kickstarter goal), the two-player base game will cost $50, and multiple copies can be combined to accommodate other players.

