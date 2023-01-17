According to rumors that have been circulating the internet recently, the second seasons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have both been delayed by two weeks.

Originally, they were both meant to launch on February 2, but now Insider Gaming reports that the new scheduled date is February 16. That’s not too much lag, and hopefully means Activision is working on giving the game some more substance.

Warzone 2.0 in particular has suffered since its release, losing a significant amount of players due to the fact that many people simply didn’t enjoy the game. It’s harder than ever for casual players to enjoy their time, thanks to an oppressive skill-based matchmaking system.

Season 2 is expected to feature a new map in Warzone 2.0, and two remastered maps for Modern Warfare 2. However, if these rumors prove to be true, we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear anything.