Home Technology Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will also feature Blizzard’s latest messaging protection system – Engadget
Technology

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will also feature Blizzard’s latest messaging protection system – Engadget

by admin
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will also feature Blizzard’s latest messaging protection system – Engadget

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Blizzard’s latest SMS Protect system was originally not limited to Overwatch 2. A few days ago, PC Gamer found on the official new version of the support page that the newly created accounts of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” also need to be bound to a mobile phone number. Can be used normally. It makes sense to consider this decision in terms of promoting positive behavior, but the problem is that SMS Protection is currently not getting very good reviews from SO 2 players.

Due to the large-scale DDoS attack that “Battle Strike 2” suffered on the first day of its launch, Blizzard previously relaxed the text message protection rules, requiring only players with new accounts to link their mobile phone numbers to their Battle.net accounts. But even so, the requirement not to use prepaid card numbers and VOIP is still very controversial. It is unclear whether Blizzard will make permanent changes to the text message protection scheme in this regard, and it is also uncertain whether the “Modern Warzone 2.0” (Warzone 2.0), which will debut on November 16, will integrate this system.

See also  When we use computers we are more liars, but why does this happen?

You may also like

j5create Autumn New Product Offers Promotion of Essential...

“Who is Pavel Durov?” The web series about...

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from...

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from...

GIGABYTE B650E AORUS MASTER motherboard / 16+2+2 phase...

Innovation? It must put the human being at...

Why did Apple change MacBook from “Notebook” to...

Innovation? It must put the human being at...

【Unpacking】Online meeting games are both suitable!! CORSAIR HS55...

How to Build the Perfect Roller Coaster –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy