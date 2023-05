CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 3 is expected to be released in November this year

According to Insider Gaming, the sequel to CALL OF DUTY will be officially released on November 10 this year, and will bring the DLC upgrade of Modern Warfare 2 (Modern Warfare 2).

Modern Warfare 3 is expected to have a story mode, multiplayer, zombie mode, and battle royale (Modern Warfare 2), essentially an upgrade based on Modern Warfare 2.

As early as 2011, Activision had already launched Modern Warfare 3 with the same name. It is expected that the 2023 model will adopt a similar story structure and update the gameplay, just like Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 3 Schedule

Beta Weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Beta Weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023

Complete Edition (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

Season 1 Release / New Theater Map – December 5, 2023

source