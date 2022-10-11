Home Technology Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 Live-Action Trailer Exposes Big Celebrities | Community Platform | Digital
Technology

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 Live-Action Trailer Exposes Big Celebrities | Community Platform | Digital

by admin
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 Live-Action Trailer Exposes Big Celebrities | Community Platform | Digital

Activision Blizzard earlier released Call of Duty: Hyundai, developed by Infinity Wardwar II 2022″ live-action trailer featuring rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, as well as American singer Kane Brown, comedian Pete Davidson and British racing driver Lando Norris.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” is known as “COD 2.0” within the R&D team. It will be produced with the same game engine as the “Modern Warfare” 2.0 version, and will be produced with the 2019 version of “Modern Warfare”. Based on the latest game engine, players can experience the latest game technology experience.

The game uses a new motion model and artificial intelligence system, including the use of physics-basedtextureMaterial system and photogrammetry system, combined with mixed tile streaming technology and new fluid rain texture rendering effects, as well as global volumetric light and shadow effects and 4K HDR display mode, plus GPU geometric operations, etc., so that players can experience more Authentic video and gameplay realism.

With this technical update such as the engine, the game also adds swimming, crawling and other actions in the multiplayer mode. Avoid bullets in the water, or float on the water to attack the enemy, etc. In addition, the vehicle can also stick out of the vehicle for strafing. The vehicle itself may also cause handling problems due to its weight, or it can be used with a helicopter to stick to the ground. Flying, etc., and follow more realistic physics in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 will launch on October 28 this year, and is expected to be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms.

See also  Denon AVC-A1H Brand New Flagship AV Amplifier Appeared at CEDIA Exhibition in USA｜Video Information

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Try “WILD HEARTS” like “Monster Hunter”, add oriental flavor to hunting, more variety

It was previously determined to be created by EA Originals, a subsidiary of EA, together with Glorious Tecmo, and also emphasized the hunting-themed action-adventure game “WILD HEARTS” (Wild Heart). You can also experience the gameplay features of this game in the beta version.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 Live-Action Trailer Exposes Big Celebrities

Activision Blizzard released a live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 developed by Infinity Ward, featuring rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, as well as American singer Kane Brown, comedian Pete Davidson and British racing driver Lando Norris et al.

Google’s new Chrome extension platform in 2023 will affect ad-blocking extensions

Google announced that it will officially launch a new version of the Chrome browser extension platform, Manifest V3, starting with Chrome version 112, which will be launched in January 2023.

Follow Microsoft, Mozilla and Samsung Meta to announce homebrew browser design for Facebook app on Android

Meta announced earlier that it will follow in the footsteps of Microsoft, Mozilla and Samsung, and will change the built-in browser of the Facebook app on the Android platform to its own design and a version based on the Chromium architecture.

EA officially launches a new version of the EA app that will replace the original Origin game launch platform

After announcing that it would replace the original Origin game launch platform with a new service two years ago, EA announced earlier that it would release the official version of the EA app on Windows PCs, but has not yet provided a corresponding version for Mac devices.

Court rules Elon Musk must complete Twitter acquisition by 10/28 or reopen court in November

In response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s statement that he will maintain the original agreement to complete the acquisition at a price of $54.20 per share, but only if all court proceedings are terminated, Twitter asked the court not to easily believe Elon Musk’s statement, and believes that in his previous repeated statements In some cases, it is possible that the acquisition was not intended to be completed just to delay the court ruling.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy