Activision Signboard FPS The latest in the seriesCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022》The story mode was first released on October 20th. Even if the evaluation was polar, the classic characters returned and brought a more immersive experience through realistic picture quality and advanced physics engine. The fourth chapter, “Tradecraft”, continues the plot of the previous chapter. Captain Price discovers that the drug cartel plans to conduct electronic transactions on the streets of Amsterdam, and Task Force 141 tries to prevent them from succeeding.

The scene restores the beautiful street scene of the Dutch capital with waterways intertwined. It is amazing to compare the vivid details of the real world. It appears simultaneously in the team deathmatch mode, but not everyone is happy. A conservatory hotel in Amsterdam ( The Conservatorium Hotel, also known as the Conservatorium Hotel, will take legal action against the publisher of this game, on the grounds that its own hotel appears in the game, although it is a pseudonym “Breenbergh”, it is clearly the same building in appearance.

Figure / Activision

“We’ve noticed that the Conservatory restaurant is an unpleasant scene in the new CoD,” restaurant manager Roy Tomassen told the Dutch media de Volkskrant“More broadly, we do not support games that appear to be advocating resorting to violence, which in no way reflect our core values, and regret our apparent needless involvement.”

Figure / Activision

It is reported that the hotel is considering further measures, and legal action cannot be ruled out from the wording. The retro restaurant named “Breenbergh” appears in both multiplayer and single-player games. It can be seen that in the video of players participating in the early test, the two sides of the team deathmatch mode are fighting fiercely in the restaurant.

Map / DANNYonPC

Map / DANNYonPC

A quick comparison of the interior photos of this luxury hotel in the Museum Square area with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 map, it is not difficult to see that the hotel in the game undoubtedly “pays homage” to the real-life Conservatory Hotel, which traces its origin from The Conservatory of the 1800s was reborn as a five-star hotel by Italian architect Piero Lissoni, redesigned with a unique industrial style of glass and steel bars.

Map / DANNYonPC

Map / DANNYonPC

Buildings in the U.S. and Europe are protected by copyright law, and owners and managers of luxury conservatory restaurants may want absolute discourse control over their portrayal, as U.S. law has in the past supported Activision in bringing real-world things into games. in, for examplePrevious court ruled that the “CoD” series can retain the famous off-road vehicle “Humvees” commonly used by the US military under General Motors。