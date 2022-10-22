Home Technology “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” single-player campaign unlocks early access on the 21st, and the old but familiar Task Force 141 returns | 4Gamers
“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022”, created by the InfinityWard team, unlocked early access to the story campaign in the early hours of this (21) morning, and all players who pre-ordered the game can pre-emptively experience the new single-player game Battle content.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” is the sequel to the 2019 reboot version of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”. In terms of plot, Price established the multi-national special forces “Task Force 141”, and the CIA Kate Lesway was in the Under the command of General Sheffield, the pursuit of the terrorist group “Arghetara” continues.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Screenshot 2022.10.21 - 13.59.31.84

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Screenshot 2022.10.21 - 14.12.27.86

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Screenshot 2022.10.21 - 14.27.58.53Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Screenshot 2022.10.21 - 14.16.14.80

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Screenshot 2022.10.21 - 14.34.08.92

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Screenshot 2022.10.21 - 14.34.18.54

At the beginning of the plot campaign “Desperate”, the ghost discovers the fact that General Gebronny secretly accepted Russian military aid to Iran in Amazra, the fictional Middle Eastern country of Adar Republic, although the United States used missiles to “physically block” the arms traded, but Gobronny’s second-in-command, Hassan, rises up and continues to lead the Arghetara organization.

Lesway mastered the military situation and planned to dispatch Task Force 141 to carry out the “hunting plan” (the second level) when Hassan left Iran for the border of Amazra, while Ghost and Thorpe were dispatched together. After the enemy stubbornly resisted, they captured the warehouse, but found an American-made long-range missile that should not exist there. The story also unfolded under the wrath of General Sheffield.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Screenshot 2022.10.21 - 14.35.22.04

Comparing the story pace of 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Task Force 141 was established in the second generation, while the leader of the hostile forces was taken over by Vladimir Makarov, the original deputy of Imran Zakhav. , Zakhavo is touted as a martyr, and the relationship between these characters can be echoed in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022”.

All players who pre-ordered the digital version or who have pre-ordered the physical version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 will have early access to the story campaign starting October 21st, and the game will officially launch on October 28th overseas.

