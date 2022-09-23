Home Technology “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” will remove the “fire red dot”, cancel the sliding action, and old players protest against the loss of battle fun | Game Corner | Digital
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022" will remove the "fire red dot", cancel the sliding action, and old players protest against the loss of battle fun

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” will remove the “fire red dot”, cancel the sliding action, and old players protest against the loss of battle fun | Game Corner | Digital

Figure / “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022”

Activision’s new classic FPS series “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” will be officially released on October 28th, and developer Infinity Ward said that even though they received a lot of criticism during the game’s beta testing, they still maintained some triggers. Controversial design choice.

In this latest work, the long-standing fast-moving skill “slide-cancel” has been officially removed, and this decision has certainly aroused the dissatisfaction of many old players. In addition, the small map in the game will also be removed. The “red dot” warning symbol that appears when the player fires is no longer displayed.

Figure / “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022”

“In the current Modern Warfare II beta, we only show the red dot when the enemy fires when the (UAV drone) is on,” Infinity Ward said in a statement.The official update blog wrote“The reason behind this design is that we don’t want players to be punished for shooting. We also encourage players to try to find the source of the gunshots themselves, rather than running directly towards the red dot on the minimap.”

The “Call of Duty” series has been directly showing the position of the player who is firing on the minimap for the past 16 years. Although players can use silencer accessories or subsonic bullets to avoid directly revealing their whereabouts when firing, relatively, it can cause The effective damage range will also be shortened, the bullet power will be weaker, and the ballistic curve will fall faster.

Figure / “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022”

However, the upcoming Modern Warfare II 2022 will see massive changes to this design, and the red dot of gunfire on the map is no longer a resident effect. Although Infinity Ward does not seem to intend to withdraw this decision at present, it still said that it will continue to collect suggestions and ideas from players.

Veteran Call of Duty series player “Karma” Damon Barlow said on his personal Twitter account that removing the red dots would make Call of Duty more like a peek-a-boo than a fun competitive shooter, because in addition to In addition to no longer displaying these red dots throughout, the footsteps of players have become clearer.

In addition, CharlieIntel, a news website for the “Decisive Moment” series, also speculated on Twitter that Infinity Ward is likely to make such a decision to attract more new players to the pit. After all, these new players have to be more active. Only guns can improve the proficiency of these weapons; even directly criticize the development team for paying more attention to the playing experience of these casual players, rather than the hardcore players who have played the “Decisive Moment” series for a long time.

For those players who want to try the post-Red Dot removal experience for themselves, in addition to the official closed beta, every player on all platforms will be able to get early access to the many features of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 from September 24th to 26th. Man versus man mode.

Figure / “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022”

