It’s no surprise to hear that the Call of Duty game is doing well on the PlayStation console, but it does.In fact, the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is doing so well on PS4 and PS5 that it has “ever”Largest PlayStation Store launch of Call of Duty game (including pre-orders and first day sales)”.

This all comes amid an atmosphere of uncertainty for Call of Duty on PlayStation, as Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard puts the franchise’s future on the platform in jeopardy. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in a recent interview that this wouldn’t be a problem, however, he noted, “As long as there is a PlayStationShipping, our intention is that we continue to release Call of Duty on PlayStation.

Considering the game’s first season is set to kick off on November 16th when Call of Duty: Warzone 2 arrives, we can expect this success to continue in the coming weeks.