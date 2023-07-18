Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Confirmed for Fall 2023 Release

Title: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Confirmed by Activision for 2023 Release

Subtitle: Sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to Bring Back Iconic Operators, Weapons, and Bundles

In a surprising turn of events, Activision has finally broken its silence and confirmed the rumors surrounding this year’s Call of Duty game. After months of speculation and uncertainty, the highly anticipated sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been officially announced as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. However, fans should not confuse it with the 2011 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The confirmation came in the form of a Twitter post by the franchise’s official account. Just a few hours ago, a tweet was shared asking the bold question, “Should #MWII operators, weapons, and bundles carry over to Call of Duty 2023?” The answer choices provided, “yes” and “Yes, when will it be revealed?” left no room for doubt.

With this revelation, Activision has not only confirmed the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III but also provided insight into the development plans of other titles within the franchise. It has been announced that Treyarch’s installment of Call of Duty has been delayed to 2024, paving the way for Sledgehammer Games to take the spotlight this fall.

As Activision gears up for the release, players and fans alike can expect the excitement to escalate in the coming weeks. The first trailer and official details about the game are anticipated to be revealed soon, leaving enthusiasts on the edges of their seats.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III promises to reignite the thrilling experience that fans have come to love from the series. The return of familiar and iconic operators, weapons, and bundles will undoubtedly excite longtime players and bring a sense of nostalgia to the forefront.

The announcement comes as welcome news for the dedicated Call of Duty community, who have been eagerly awaiting information about the future of the franchise. While specific plot details and gameplay features remain unknown, the confirmation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III sets the stage for an action-packed and immersive gaming experience.

As the anticipation builds up, fans can rest assured that their patience will soon be rewarded with a glimpse into the latest installment of the iconic game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III promises to deliver groundbreaking visuals, intense gameplay, and an unforgettable multiplayer experience.

Stay tuned to Activision’s channels and official announcements for more updates on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. With the release scheduled for 2023, fans won’t have to wait much longer to jump back into the thrilling world of Call of Duty.

