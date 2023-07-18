Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Confirmed for Fall 2023 Release

Title: Activision Confirms Release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in Fall 2023

Subtitle: Treyarch’s Call of Duty Game delayed to 2024

Activision, the renowned video game publisher, has finally broken its silence on the speculation surrounding this year’s highly anticipated Call of Duty game. After months of refusing to comment on rumors, the company took to its official Twitter account to provide eager fans with a much-awaited update.

The tweet from the Call of Duty Twitter account, posted a few hours ago, asked the question, “Should #MWII operators, weapons, and bundles carry over to Call of Duty 2023?” This single query has set the CoD community abuzz, with players eagerly anticipating the official details.

In a surprising move, Activision offered two choices in response to the question, making it abundantly clear what lies ahead for Call of Duty fans. The available options were as follows: “yes” and “Yes, when will it be revealed?” This response essentially confirms that Sledgehammer’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be hitting the shelves this fall.

In a slight twist, Treyarch’s highly anticipated Call of Duty game has been delayed. Originally slated for release in 2023, it has now been pushed back to 2024, disappointing fans who were eagerly awaiting its arrival. However, this delay allows players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to fully immerse themselves in the sequel before embarking on a new Treyarch adventure.

While Activision has yet to provide specific details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the announcement hints at an impending reveal. Fans can expect to catch their first glimpse of the game through an official trailer and gain insightful information in the coming weeks.

The previous speculation surrounding this year’s Call of Duty game being a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II seems to have been vindicated with this announcement. Gamers and enthusiasts alike can now eagerly anticipate the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, a continuation of the beloved Modern Warfare series.

As the industry-leading publisher, Activision has consistently delivered exceptional gaming experiences to its dedicated fan base. The company’s decision to delay Treyarch’s Call of Duty game demonstrates its commitment to delivering a polished and immersive gaming experience, even if it means pushing back release dates.

Stay tuned for the upcoming weeks as the gaming community eagerly awaits the first official details and trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. With its anticipated release this fall, fans can gear up for an unforgettable journey into the world of intense and gripping warfare.

