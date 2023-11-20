Home » Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Teases Season 1 Post-Launch Content
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Teases Season 1 Post-Launch Content

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Teases Season 1 Post-Launch Content

While we’re still waiting for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to roll out its actual Season 1 post-launch content, Activision has now teased what it will include.

Scheduled to debut in early December, we’re told that in addition to bringing a new battle pass this season, there will also be three new maps joining multiplayer, two of which will be available at launch. The maps are called Meat, Greece, and Rio de Janeiro (coming later this season), and the locations of each map are pretty self-explanatory. Multiplayer will also be supported via a 2v2 Gunfight game mode.

Zombies fans can look forward to Into the Rift, which sees players descend into the dark Aether Rift and face hordes of enemies while searching for a new weapon that can turn enemies into allies.

Beyond that, we can look forward to a new Warzone 2.0 map called Urziksan, which is said to have 11 points of interest, all while Warzone 2.0 is updated to feature gameplay elements more in line with the latest installment in the mainline series.

Will you be checking out any new content from Call of Duty Season 1?

