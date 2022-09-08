Home Technology Call of Duty Next: How to watch a showcase of the upcoming game – Liku
Technology

Call of Duty Next: How to watch a showcase of the upcoming game – Liku

by admin
Call of Duty Next: How to watch a showcase of the upcoming game – Liku

CALL of Duty Next is a showcase from publisher Activision showing everything about the upcoming Call of Duty game.

The future of the series is uncertain, following Microsoft’s $69bn (£60bn) takeover of the company.

Xbox claims Call of Duty will remain on all platforms, while Sony says Xbox wants to make the series exclusive.

Sony CEO Jim Ryan claims that Xbox has said it will turn the series into an exclusive three years after the release of the three games currently in development.

This includes Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, as well as the upcoming Warzone sequel.

While Xbox denies this, we expect to hear more about Call of Duty’s future plans during the Call of Duty Next showcase.

Huge Activision leak gives popular game's upcoming release date

What can we expect to see in Call of Duty Next?

Those players looking to access the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta will have the opportunity to do so starting next weekend.

Despite the announcement of an Early Access date, we know very little about the gameplay.

More details about the multiplayer game will be revealed during the broadcast.

An NFL player has leaked images of what is believed to be a new multiplayer game.

A new mode has been discovered called DMZ Mode, which apparently comes from the “extracted shooter” genre, which includes games such as Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov.

Hopefully we’ll learn more about this in the live show.

Warzone’s free follow-up – Battle Royale Call of Duty – will also be shown.

While Modern Warfare is set to release on October 27, the new Warzone is expected to be released this November.

See also  Robust, repairable, upgradeable: the new appliances are future-proof

When and where can I watch Call of Duty?

Call of Duty Next will be in Thursday, September 15, 2022 exist 5:30pm UK time.

You can watch it live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels.

A number of well-known Call of Duty streamers will be joining the show and demoing the game in person.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

All the latest gaming tips and tricks

Looking for tips and tricks on your favorite consoles and games? We serve you…

Get all the latest PS5, Xbox and other video game news here

You may also like

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet’s Titanic Crab Clough has been revealed...

IPhone 14: why the eSIM is a revolution...

Why Berlusconi on TikTok did not “break all...

Destiny 2: K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector Location...

The AI ​​who wants to take pictures, but...

There will be ‘more than one game’ in...

iPhone 14 Pro Max, first contact with the...

Phantom Freedom is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077...

The universe on display in Como

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – Trailer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy