CALL of Duty Next is a showcase from publisher Activision showing everything about the upcoming Call of Duty game.

The future of the series is uncertain, following Microsoft’s $69bn (£60bn) takeover of the company.

Xbox claims Call of Duty will remain on all platforms, while Sony says Xbox wants to make the series exclusive.

Sony CEO Jim Ryan claims that Xbox has said it will turn the series into an exclusive three years after the release of the three games currently in development.

This includes Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, as well as the upcoming Warzone sequel.

While Xbox denies this, we expect to hear more about Call of Duty’s future plans during the Call of Duty Next showcase.

What can we expect to see in Call of Duty Next?

Those players looking to access the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta will have the opportunity to do so starting next weekend.

Despite the announcement of an Early Access date, we know very little about the gameplay.

More details about the multiplayer game will be revealed during the broadcast.

An NFL player has leaked images of what is believed to be a new multiplayer game.

A new mode has been discovered called DMZ Mode, which apparently comes from the “extracted shooter” genre, which includes games such as Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov.

Hopefully we’ll learn more about this in the live show.

Warzone’s free follow-up – Battle Royale Call of Duty – will also be shown.

While Modern Warfare is set to release on October 27, the new Warzone is expected to be released this November.

When and where can I watch Call of Duty?

Call of Duty Next will be in Thursday, September 15, 2022 exist 5:30pm UK time.

You can watch it live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels.

A number of well-known Call of Duty streamers will be joining the show and demoing the game in person.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.