In a new tweet from Call of Duty’s official Twitter account, it’s been revealed that the new name for the smaller map coming to the game is Luhua Island.

The Twitter post also revealed that we’ll have more information about the island later today as part of Activision’s hype for Warzone 2.0 Season 2.

The smaller map is similar in size to the original map from the first Call of Duty: Warzone, and will allow for a faster game mode.

In addition to these map changes, Season 2 will also bring back the 1v1 Gulag and make some changes to functionality based on player feedback.

Activision has delayed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s second season in order to better round out the updates, so hopefully we’ll see what they’ve been working on later.