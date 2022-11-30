Home Technology Call of Duty: Warzone is back online, but as Call of Duty: Warzone Crater – Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone is back online, but as Call of Duty: Warzone Crater

Call of Duty: Warzone is back online, but as Call of Duty: Warzone Crater – Call of Duty: Warzone

The original Call of Duty: Warzone servers have been restored, returning under the banner Call of Duty: Warzone Crater.

As you might have guessed, the game has been stripped down significantly. The Crater is the only map available right now, and solo and quads are the only races available. Additionally, the in-game store and battle pass are gone, but previously unlocked decorations are still available.

Many fan-favorite maps like Isle of Rebirth, Verdansk, and Fortress of Fortune have been removed, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of many fans who have been calling for their return. Also, since Caldera is another install, the storage needs of the Call of Duty games are piling up, and for many, the lackluster experience may not be a reasonable install.

Following the cheaters, large installs, and gameplay issues with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it’s not the return many fans had hoped for. The move is a clear indication of where Raven Software’s and Activision’s priorities lie, so fans can hope for improvements and restored features as the game is thrust into the spotlight.

