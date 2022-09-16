We’ve known for a long time that Activision has been working on a mobile version of the wildly popular Call of Duty: Warzone, but as part of the Call of Duty Next event, the big game company has revealed a slew of details about the game .

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will launch a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS devices in 2023, and will offer gameplay that supports 120 players at a time. It’s going to be very similar to the Call of Duty offerings for PC and consoles in that it’s going to have operators, the same weapons, and similar social features, and it’s actually going to be so closely related to those offerings that it’s going to be very similar to Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 share crossover progression.

However, to keep it unique, the game will feature a variety of mobile-specific events, playlists and customization options, and won’t be played on the Al Mazrah map that Warzone 2.0 will use – instead it’ll bring back to Mortal once again Erdansk, and complete all the areas that make the map so popular.

While Warzone Mobile hasn’t actually announced a release date, we’re told pre-registration for the game is open, and Activision has provided a series of community milestones.

For the game’s five million pre-registrations, the Dark Familiar Badge will be unlocked, as will the Enemy’s Fire Vinyl. Ten million Hell Prince X12 blueprints will be obtained. At 15 million, the Grand Demon M4 blueprint will be ticked. At 25 million, there is an edited reward – which appears to be an operator. Be sure to sign up to help reach these milestones.