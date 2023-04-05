Mind-bending adventure game Call of the Sea will make its virtual reality debut next week, developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury have announced. Launching on Meta Quest 2, the game has been rebuilt from Unreal Engine 4 for the VR platform and will launch on Quest 2 with localization support for English, French, Spanish, Japanese, and German, with plans to More languages ​​will be rolled out in the future.

The game puts players in the shoes of adventurer Nora as she retraces the steps of her husband after his disappearance on a tropical island paradise, and challenges players to solve a series of environmental puzzles to uncover the mysteries of the island and what happened to Nora’s beloved .

While you can play Call of the Sea today on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, the game will launch with Meta Quest 2 on April 13 for $19.99.

Check out the VR gameplay trailer below.