Home Technology Call of the Sea is coming to Meta Quest 2 next week
Technology

Call of the Sea is coming to Meta Quest 2 next week

by admin
Call of the Sea is coming to Meta Quest 2 next week

Mind-bending adventure game Call of the Sea will make its virtual reality debut next week, developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury have announced. Launching on Meta Quest 2, the game has been rebuilt from Unreal Engine 4 for the VR platform and will launch on Quest 2 with localization support for English, French, Spanish, Japanese, and German, with plans to More languages ​​will be rolled out in the future.

The game puts players in the shoes of adventurer Nora as she retraces the steps of her husband after his disappearance on a tropical island paradise, and challenges players to solve a series of environmental puzzles to uncover the mysteries of the island and what happened to Nora’s beloved .

While you can play Call of the Sea today on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, the game will launch with Meta Quest 2 on April 13 for $19.99.

Check out the VR gameplay trailer below.

See also  Keywords for feeling super cool

You may also like

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (pcs): IT security warning...

Public administration has become more digital (but not...

🎮PlayStation Store Added “Accessibility Tab”! So that you...

OneTwoBeer, seasy and easyvegan are heading for new...

Italians believe in the circular economy of tech

Extreme game! AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Processor Test...

HBO is planning another series based on the...

To promote the interaction between relatives and friends,...

Italy’s competition authority launches investigation into Meta

ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence makes its debut in travel:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy