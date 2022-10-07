Home Technology “Callisto Protocol” game clearance time is about 12-14 hours- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
“Callisto Protocol” game clearance time is about 12-14 hours- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

“Callisto Protocol” game clearance time is about 12-14 hours- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

In an interview with EDGE magazine, Glen Schofield, CEO and founder of Strike Distance Studios, said that the average clearance time for the Callisto Protocol is about 12-14 hours. Schofield said the survival horror game will also offer a number of “alternative paths” that will increase replay value and “encourage communication between players who have taken different paths through the game.”

“These paths come later in the game, and some of them are really interesting,” Schofield added. “We won’t tell you where they are or how many there are. But if you do explore, it may take longer.”

Schofield has previously said that while Callisto is primarily a linear experience, it has a lot of hidden and optional content, some of which will also reveal more about the game’s story.

Callisto Protocol will be officially released on December 2 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

