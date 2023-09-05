Cambium Networks solutions for “Centros Digitales”

Cambium Networks with the main mobile telecommunications provider of Colombia has developed the “Centros Digitales” project with the involvement of over 7,000 schools. It’s about the most ambitious rural connectivity project in Colombia’s history, providing free, high-performance Wi-Fi connectivity to 7,468 hard-to-reach rural schools. In addition to connecting schools, residents of these areas can now find a point within walking distance of their homes to connect their devices, access online services, leverage e-commerce and share research information to boost local economies, currently based on agriculture and livestock.

A project with a strong social impact

Centros Digitales was announced in 2021 by the Colombian Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (MinTIC). Its goal is to bring free broadband internet to schools, colleges and communities. The project provides connectivity to the regions of Antioquia, San Andrés, Atlántico, Caldas, Caquetá, Cesar, Córdoba, Guainía, Guaviare, Huila, La Guajira, Meta, Norte de Santander, Santander, Sucre, Tolima and Vaupés.

Cambium Networks solutions

Duglas Lopez, regional technical manager for the Andean region of Cambium Networks

We are very proud to participate in a project with a high social impact together with the largest mobile telecommunications provider in Colombia. Providing connectivity to more remote communities has enabled them to overcome some of the challenges they faced in accessing information and services. The solution includes fixed wireless broadband and Wi-Fi access from Cambium’s ONE Network portfolio. It is gratifying to see how residents of these communities can now benefit from access to all opportunity offered by the digital world”.

High performance services for Cambium Networks solutions

The Wide Area Network (WAN) and Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) solution includes high-performance Wi-Fi and high-capacity wireless fixed broadband. All services converge to be easily provisioned and managed in the cloud. The infrastructure includes:

E510 outdoor Wi-Fi access point; E410 Indoor Wi-Fi Access Point; outdoor fixed wireless point-to-point (PTP) broadband; fixed wireless point-to-multipoint (PtMP) broadband; cnMaestro cloud management system.

An ongoing project

The project is fully implemented and currently under operation and maintenance. To measure its success, MinTIC is collecting statistics and performance metrics on network usage and quality. Thus it will be possible to make agile and real-time improvements together with the telecom operator.

