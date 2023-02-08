British brand Cambridge Audio earlier announced the AXN10 and MXN10, bringing new pricing and form factor options to the StreamMagic range. From Internet radio to streaming music services, the new dedicated network player provides the enjoyment of streaming music, only need to be controlled through the StreamMagic app.

The full-size, limited-edition “big box” AXN10 joins Cambridge Audio’s entry-level AX series of hi-fi splitters, adding dedicated streaming music to the AX series’ popular combo amplifier, CD player and radio models options.

The MXN10 “Little Box” offers the same features and functions in a compact half-width form factor, making it a discreet and simple music streaming solution to add to any sound system, keeping your old sound system up-to-date.

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/BFC76E69-9063-4EF4-B8E6-E9E49530D196.webp” alt=”” class=”wp-image-208228 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”> news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-208228 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”/> MXN10 news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/3ED68925-8F06-40BA-A198-916818FE812A.webp” alt=”” class=”wp-image-208229 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”> news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-208229 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”/> AXN10

AXN10 Product Specifications

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 70000Hz +0/-1dB

Bluetooth: 5.0 supports A2DP / AVRCP, SBC and AAC encoding

WI-FI: Wi-Fi 5 frequency 2.4/5gHz

Weight: 3kg

Suggested retail price: HK$ 5,500

MXN10 product specification

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 70000Hz +0/-1dB

Bluetooth: 5.0 supports A2DP / AVRCP, SBC and AAC encoding

Ethernet: IEEE 802.3 10 Base-T or 100 Base-T

WI-FI: Wi-Fi 5 frequency 2.4/5gHz

Dimensions (W X H X D): 215 x 52 x 191 mm

Weight: 1.2kg

Suggested retail price: HK$ 4,500

Both will be available at cambridgeaudio.com and authorized resellers from February 2023.

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”