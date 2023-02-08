British brand Cambridge Audio earlier announced the AXN10 and MXN10, bringing new pricing and form factor options to the StreamMagic range. From Internet radio to streaming music services, the new dedicated network player provides the enjoyment of streaming music, only need to be controlled through the StreamMagic app.
The full-size, limited-edition “big box” AXN10 joins Cambridge Audio’s entry-level AX series of hi-fi splitters, adding dedicated streaming music to the AX series’ popular combo amplifier, CD player and radio models options.
The MXN10 “Little Box” offers the same features and functions in a compact half-width form factor, making it a discreet and simple music streaming solution to add to any sound system, keeping your old sound system up-to-date.
AXN10 Product Specifications
- Frequency Response: 20Hz – 70000Hz +0/-1dB
- Bluetooth: 5.0 supports A2DP / AVRCP, SBC and AAC encoding
- WI-FI: Wi-Fi 5 frequency 2.4/5gHz
- Weight: 3kg
- Suggested retail price: HK$ 5,500
MXN10 product specification
- Frequency Response: 20Hz – 70000Hz +0/-1dB
- Bluetooth: 5.0 supports A2DP / AVRCP, SBC and AAC encoding
- Ethernet: IEEE 802.3 10 Base-T or 100 Base-T
- WI-FI: Wi-Fi 5 frequency 2.4/5gHz
- Dimensions (W X H X D): 215 x 52 x 191 mm
- Weight: 1.2kg
- Suggested retail price: HK$ 4,500
Both will be available at cambridgeaudio.com and authorized resellers from February 2023.
