Republic of Gamers, the gaming brand of ASUS JAPAN Co., Ltd., announces the “ROG Strix XG256Q” and “ROG Strix XG276Q” gaming monitors with Full HD resolution and 1ms response speed! The new gaming monitor will be released on Friday, November 11th, 2022 and is said to be equipped with a tripod socket on top of the monitor stand to mount the camera and additional monitors, so the camera can be placed on top of the monitor, for those who want to place the camera on top of the monitor For dealers who add monitors, it can be said to be a long-awaited product. This time, we will introduce such new products “ROG Strix XG256Q” and “ROG Strix XG276Q”.

