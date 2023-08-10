Campfire Cabal: The First Casualty in Embracer Group’s Restructuring Plan

Embracer Group Shuts Down Campfire Cabal, More Closures Expected

In a surprising move, Swedish games giant Embracer Group has shut down Danish studio Campfire Cabal within a year of its establishment. The studio, which boasted employees with experience working on successful titles like Hitman and Expeditions, aimed to develop high-quality narrative role-playing games. However, the dream has come to an abrupt end for Campfire Cabal and its staff.

Campfire Cabal was the first victim in a series of planned restructurings by Embracer Group, as announced by the company just two months ago. This indicates that more closures are expected in the near future. The news has left many in the gaming industry concerned about the fate of other studios under Embracer Group.

The closure of Campfire Cabal raises questions about the stability and long-term viability of game development studios, even those backed by major players like Embracer Group. It serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by developers in an ever-evolving and unpredictable industry.

The employees of Campfire Cabal, who poured their passion and expertise into their work, will now have to seek new opportunities elsewhere. Their future job searches may be impacted by the sudden closure, but the gaming community has rallied around them, offering words of support and encouragement.

One Twitter user, with the handle @bogorad222, expressed solidarity with those affected, saying, “Wishing all the talented individuals from Campfire Cabal the best of luck in their future endeavors. The gaming industry will surely benefit from their skills and creativity.”

Embracer Group’s decision to shut down Campfire Cabal opens up a larger conversation about the challenges faced by developers and the need for sustainable and stable working environments within the gaming industry. It remains to be seen how Embracer Group will navigate these challenges in the coming months.

As the gaming community awaits further updates on Embracer Group’s planned restructurings, the industry stands united, hoping for the best for the affected employees and looking towards a future where creativity and talent can flourish under more favorable circumstances.

