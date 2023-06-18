Camping fan with 40,000 mAh, 18W USB C and LED headlight?

A portable fan with a large 20cm rotor, LED headlight and 40,000mAh integrated power bank?

That’s a super exotic combination! The allegedly extremely large battery with 40,000 mAh in particular aroused my interest. Especially since it can be charged/discharged via USB Power Delivery (18W).

Suddenly, the “power bank” function of the fan is no longer a gimmick, but is really easy to use!

Let’s take a look at this quite interesting device in the test.

The KITWLEMEN 40000mAh portable fan put to the test

The KITWLEMEN fan is a pretty big chunk. This essentially consists of two parts. On the one hand we have the “head” in which the approx. 20 cm fan is located, as well as four LED spotlights.

This head is articulated on a large base. The 40,000 mAh battery is housed in the base, as well as five control buttons and various status LEDs. A remote control is also included.

The general impression of quality is mixed. The plastic used seems stable and sufficiently thick. However, especially for the base, KITWLEMEN uses a simpler plastic.

For easier transport, the fan has a handle on the top. This also makes sense, because this way you have a point at which you can easily tackle the fan, which weighs 3.18 kg.

connections

To charge the fan and for the power bank function, it has a USB A and a USB C port.

USB C – Power Delivery 18W – 5V/3A, 9V/2,22A /12V/1,67A

USB A – Quick Charge 3.0 – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The USB C port supports the Power Delivery Standard with up to 20W. This should reduce loading times in both directions, as the USB C port is used for both input and output.

In addition, we have a USB A port with Quick Charge. For a device in which the power bank function is of secondary importance, this is useful so far.

The USB C port even supports PPS with 3.3-11V/2A.

oscillating

A motor is built into the base of the fan. This can swivel the head of the fan back and forth 45 or 90 degrees as required.

You can also adjust the fan vertically, but only manually.

With LED headlight

Four LED spots are embedded in the frame around the rotor. These have 5 modes between which you can switch.

Warm white LEDs weak Warm white LEDs strong Cool white LEDs weak Cool white LEDs strong Both light colors mixed at the same time

I find it interesting here that we have integrated two LED light colors. The brightness of the LEDs is not gigantic, but bright enough that this whole feature is not just a “gimmick”, but can be really useful when camping.

Starker Ventilator!

With a diameter of approx. 20 cm, the KITWLEMEN is a bit bigger! Accordingly, it can also produce a lot of wind!

You can control the power in four levels. However, even at level 1, it produces a decent breeze that is more than sufficient for the desk.

At level 3 or 4, this produces an airflow that can be felt from a few meters away.

The fan function is therefore fulfilled very satisfactorily!

Quite quiet at the same time

I was also surprised by the volume. Of course, the fan is not silent, but on the two lowest levels it can almost be described as “whisper quiet” and even on the higher levels it remains very tolerable.

In fact, it’s even quieter than many run-of-the-mill USB desk fans.

Really 40,000mAh?

Certainly one of the most exciting things about the KITWLEMEN 40000mAh portable fan is the battery. Do we really have 40000 mAh?

mAh Wh % of HA 5V/2A 35081 129.8 88% 9V/2A 32357 119.72 81%

Yes, the capacity specification fits! At best, I got 35081 mAh, which is impressive!

Charging time

Excitingly, the fan can be charged with up to 22-23W on an appropriate charger (USB PD).

A charge takes about 8:40 hours, which is ok considering the large battery.

Conclusion

The KITWLEMEN 40000mAh Portable Fan is super exciting from my point of view! The combination of a large and powerful fan, which is not even too loud, with an LED headlight and a huge power bank can make sense, especially when camping.

Especially the 40000 mAh capacity (about 35000 mAh in practice) are absolutely impressive! This allows you to charge your smartphone on the fan and continue using it for many hours, if not days. Even charging smartphones etc. is quite fast thanks to the 20W USB C port!

This makes the KITWLEMEN super universal! Only the price is a bit high for me! At the time of testing, the manufacturer wants over $170 for the fan, which I think is a bit high.

Yes, the KITWLEMEN 40000mAh portable fan is super universal and top quality, at less than 100€ I would absolutely recommend it, but 170€+ is already hefty!