“I want to show you one of the easiest ways to make money right now.” Cadenboof2, a young TikTok user, has clear ideas and it explains itself in a minute: thanks to artificial intelligence, and in particular a ChatGpt who is surprising everyone with his ‘human’ answers, the boy claims that in a few minutes, and in a few steps, videos can be created that can guarantee easy earnings through views on YouTube.
We followed hers instructionswhich reached one million views on Twitter:
- We asked ChatGpt what is “the best strategy to drop everything, change your life and travel the world”.
- We copied and pasted the answer on Pictory.ai, which associated our text with the most appropriate images and a soundtrack appropriate to the subject matter.
- We also pasted part of the writing on Synthesia.io, which generated short clips in which avatars enunciate them in rather fluid and correct Italian.
- We used Veed.io to remove the background from the avatar video. And then we inserted the avatar cut out on the moving images chosen by Pictory.ai.
The result is this:
Would you ever say that this video was created by artificial intelligence?
Is it credible?
We think not: the avatar is still a long way from replacing the nuances and intonations of a human’s voice.
It’s interesting?
Not really: the advice provided by artificial intelligence is, on the whole, rather trivial.
It was easy?
Only partially: it took us a moment to generate the text. To put everything else together, however, a considerable ‘human’ effort was needed which required the use of four different platforms.
Can it all be done for free?
Up to a point: ChatGpt is free for now, but it’s speculated that it won’t be for long. Synthesia.io, for example, in the “free” mode allows you to create clips with avatars starting from a text of up to 200 characters, which corresponds to less than twenty seconds of video. Pictory.ai and Veed.io, on the other hand, allow you to do a complete job but imprint a watermark, a brand in short, on the video that is produced. All platforms, of course, allow you to remove these limits by paying a monthly subscription.
Ultimately, it seems unlikely to us that a system of this type could replace, in the short term, human-made content. The tools used can be, if anything, a valid tool at the service of man, who to achieve a result that is just sufficient – as in this case – still has to intervene several times to correct repetitions, mistakes and errors of artificial intelligence.