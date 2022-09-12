Android (Android) and Apple (Apple) have their own fans, and the question of who is better has always been debated on the table. Some netizens said,usually criticized iPhone People who are not innovative and Apple is not enterprising are almost all flagship Android mobile phone users. Most people who use Android use low-end phones because of “low price”, so there are naturally very few people who promote Android.causing controversy.

A netizen posted an article on PTT with the title of “Seriously saying that Android will never win Apple in a lifetime”. He said that people who often criticize the iPhone for not being innovative and Apple for not making progress are mostly flagship Android phone users, and they are the most angry. It is obvious that his mobile phone is very good, but the outside world does not know it, which in turn creates a sense of relative deprivation.

Netizens said that if you used an iPhone, people around you might cast an envious look and say, “Wow! You are so rich! Is this phone expensive?” But now it’s not uncommon to have an iPhone, but it’s almost the same. People who buy a flagship Android with money are called luxury. Flagship Android phones are actually good in convenience, but the benefits of these high-end products are always experienced by only a small group of people, so there are only a small group of people who help promote the advantages of Android.

The biggest consumers of Android are actually those who buy mid-to-low-end mobile phones for “price”. Poorer specifications result in a poorer operating experience. Therefore, consumers who buy mid-to-low-end Android mobile phones will of course not. Publicize how great Android is to the outside world. Otherwise, iPhone users will naturally take the initiative to spread the advantages of their mobile phones to others, such as how fast AirDrop file transfer is, and how smooth the switching of AirPods devices is, and others will naturally be attracted by the iPhone. .

After reading it, netizens also left comments, “The sad song and the funniest point of the Android flagship are this, no matter how easy it is to use, no one will buy it at the same price”, “Looking at the use, my use is similar to Android and Apple, but it’s actually big. Some people’s needs are very basic”, “Everyone is not a fool, you know what to buy as soon as the price performance is compared, and the market share explains everything”, “Going to buy a high-end Android without buying an iPhone is like buying a European car instead of buying a domestic car. Same”.

