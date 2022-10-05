Can Elon Musk Still Be Believed? Can you believe Elon Musk who suddenly claims he has second thoughts and is ready to buy Twitter for $ 44 billion, as he himself had proposed at the end of April, only to think about it a month later? And why does this story concern us?

On the first point it should be noted that the lawsuit in Delaware that Twitter filed against Musk to force him to keep his word was not going well at all: there are all the signs of a defeat. So, it is a hypothesis, it is better to pretend that you suddenly want to buy Twitter, filing all the accusations made to the social network of having inflated the number of users and therefore its value by hiding the number of bots, of fake users. If I really have to buy Twitter, is the thought behind this hypothesis, better to show that I want to do it rather than be forced to.

Epperò the Delaware judge could sentence Musk not to buy Twitter but only to pay the penalty of one billion: in short, there are 43 billion dollars of difference between the two defeats, not too few even for the richest man in the world. In short, either you are sure to lose everything or it was better to play the game in court. So why this sudden flashback for Twitter, now defined by Musk as the basis for building X, a universal app?

Two hypotheses: the first is to buy time, postpone the mid-October hearings and then blow the table again with another excuse; after all, was the comment of some Twitter employees, if Musk really wanted to buy Twitter it would be enough to sign a bank transfer. The second is that in the meantime Musk has found other partners willing to finance his climb and thus take control of a social network that is basically small but influential.

It is useless to make predictions with Musk. But the thing concerns us: Twitter guides the global political debate, its future is not only the whim of the richest man in the world but also that of our democracies.