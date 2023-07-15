can it really surpass human intelligence?

Only a few days have passed since Elon Musk, interviewed in Rome by Nicola Porro, expressed his opinions on Artificial Intelligence. Maybe you don’t believe it, but at the same time he registered his own chatbot (TruhnGPT) and expressed concern because a alien intelligence (AI), after more than 150,000 years, appears to surpass human intelligence (UI). I just created the acronym UI (Human Intelligence) and it’s not within the official standards. In truth, Musk expressed reassuring ideas, but also worries, uncertainties and… fears about the future of Homo Sapiens Sapiens. After all Wasn’t he one of the signatories of the request addressed to world rulers to regulate future developments of AI? What then can access us if SpaceX (this is also from Musk with Tesla, Neuralink and X AI) will be able to take us to Mars to meet little green men with an IM >>> AI >>> UI is not easy to predict.

European Union and Artificial Intelligence

On the basis of the document that the managers and owners of AI systems are about to present to the US government, the EU is also moving towards regulating the future of Artificial Intelligence: the EU Parliament concluded its work first of all by defining exactly what is to be understood for IA and then listed, in order of seriousness, the damages (physical and mental) that could potentially be derived.

Clarifications and generative GPT

This paper is not an essay on Artificial Intelligence, a botched attempt to challenge fears about the future of the combination AI / UI or even a draft of a metaphysical (or almost) type of conjecture. It is only the collection of some little questions (to put it to De Luca) that neither Musk, nor the material available on the net, nor the IT experts have adequately considered.

First Point: today the GPTs are great. They know how to do everything, in particular, they know how to converse and discuss with humans. To be precise, GPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformers) are programs that are based on a memory so vast as to envy all the Italian linguistic archivesboring training (by a UI), ultra-relativistic processing speed, and a set of spelling and syntax rules.

The Chinese room

The Chinese room experiment, also known as the “Chinese room paradox”, is a topic of philosophical debate concerning the ability of computers to understand and generate language. It was first proposed by philosopher John Searle in 1980. The experiment imagines a situation in which a person is locked inside a room and receives instructions in a language they do not understand, such as Chinese. The person has at his disposal a set of rules that allow him to process the questions in Chinese that are posed and to provide adequate answers, without understanding the meaning of the words or sentences. Searle argues that even if the individual can carry out instructions correctly and communicate convincingly in Chinese, they have no real understanding of the Chinese language. In other words, the Chinese room experiment challenges the idea that a machine or computer program can actually understand language like a human being. This topic has important implications for philosophy of mind, artificial intelligence, and understanding the nature of human thought and consciousness. While some argue that a machine could theoretically understand language through complex algorithms and programs, others believe that understanding language requires a form of consciousness that machines cannot achieve.

AND Is it ever possible that no one, during so many interviews, talk shows (or even the news) has brought up the story of the Chinese Room? John Rogers Searle is an American philosopher who has a lot of common sense (my opinion) and an opinion completely opposite to that of Alan Turing and Alonzo Church (Church Turing Conjecture):

If a problem is humanly computable, then there is a Turing machine that can solve it.

I won’t describe the Chinese Room thought experiment in depth here but what a generative Artificial Intelligence is able to entertain a UI on pre-defined topics without both AI and UI having understood something of the topic covered is the proof of Searle’s Theorem (Conjecture? Hypothesis? Idea?).

What did Searle prove? That an orthography + a perfect syntax do not generate the related semantics; in short, having a vast archive of pre-established sentences (on a predefined topic), a system that relates a question to all possible answers and a syntax that indicates the answer equipped with all the syntactic requirements, we obtain a functioning Chatbot, without anyone having understood a bat of the subject matter. But this is only Point one of my dispute (almost dispute).

Point two: GPT has a huge archive and perfect grammar and syntax; but who put them on? A UI of course! And don’t tell me that generative GPT, on the basis of this wealth of data, is able to create itself a topic to converse with. That’s probably true, but did he understand anything about the argument he created? Here we return to the Chinese Room where a lot of time passes between Saying and Understanding (what has been said).

Iot, Wot e Feedback

I hope there will come a day when only the Accademia della Crusca can authorize the use of acronyms, abbreviations, neologisms, etc. The AI ​​is already able to intervene on things by modifying them without the explicit consent of UI even on the name (Iot, Wot, Chatbot, Feedback). Elon Musk knows it well: self-driving Tesla confirms it.

In 1962, Polimi: automatic controls exam (where I conquered one of the few 110); proof of Bode’s Theorem on the stability of positive feedbacks. Given the dates we can say “Nihil sub sole novum”.

Point 3: in fact we try to insert in the huge archive of a recursive GPT Chatbot, the concept of “enthusiasm” in all the semantically correlated and correct versions; the terms “confidence, joy, satisfaction, future, laughter, …” may also fit, but “abyss”?

The system to validate if “abyss” is fine is to insert it in a sentence that speaks of “enthusiasm” and check if this sentence, thus modified, is semantically improved or not. Well, Positive Feedback (that highlights or disproves the correlation) can be inherently unstable (Bode) so it can’t be an absolute guarantee; better to address the question to one (or more) IU

Artificial Intelligence in the near future

No fear that AI will surpass UI, not even in the near – near future. No fear that an ET (little green man) with an Intelligence IEt >>> IA >>> IU can eliminate the Sapiens Species (and even more so that Sapiens sapiens). For now we are still the only living species with UI (although we are losing neurons at a worrying rate).

Professional with a solid academic background, having obtained the title of Engineer at the Politecnico di Milano. During his career, he held the position of assistant in the Energy Department of the same university and had significant experiences as CIO in various PMI of US and SW multinationals and as PMI President and PMI majority shareholder of BPM. In addition to his activity in the corporate sector, he is a passionate science popularizer and has published numerous technical and scientific-popular articles in the Matheseis Mathematics Periodical. His ability to communicate complex concepts in a clear and accessible way, combined with his practical experience in the field of engineering and business management, allows him to provide a unique contribution to the field of science dissemination.