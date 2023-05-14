Can Magsafe be used on Android? The answer may surprise you

If you have recently abandoned iOS but you lack its charm and it was not enough for you to discover some launchers to make an iPhone look like Android, here is a gem that could make your day.

You should know, in fact, that it is technically possible reuse your old MagSafe accessories even on Android, provided you do it through a special adapter. There are two approaches in particular and the first, much less invasive, requires you to buy a cover for your new smartphone Android with MagSafe supportor a magnetic ring on the back that also makes Apple accessories attachable to your new device.

The second system, however, passes through a adhesive magnetic ringwhich you can paste on your favorite cover or directly on the back of the smartphone (which we strongly advise against).

If you opt for the adhesive system, however, you will also have to be careful to center the ring correctly on the device, otherwise the magnetic charging may not work properly but always provided that your smartphone supports it, otherwise the MagSafe ring will not add certainly wireless charging, but it will only be useful in terms of compatibility with “passive” accessories such as your wallet: if you are set up for wireless charging, however, you can also use chargers and power banks with MagSafe technology.

If even this step to make the new smartphone more like an iPhone wasn’t enough for you, here’s how to emulate iOS on Android.