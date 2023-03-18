If you’ve followed the development of artificial intelligences to create images from textual input for a while, you’ve probably heard references to the AI ​​service Midjourney. Well, now the latter has reached V5which is not going unnoticed on the Web.

As reported by Ars Technica, as well as made official directly through the Midjourney’s Twitter profile on 15 March 2023, starting from the latter, the community that is testing the AI ​​service can test the new version. The so-called V5 is described as capable of generating much higher quality imagesas well as making use of a wider stylistic range and other general improvements.

As always, however, it is the results shared on social media by those with access to AI that are potentially jaw-dropping. In fact, just take a look at what was shared just below the aforementioned tweet to understand how far the most recent version of the service linked to artificial intelligence can go. For example, in a tweet by user VickiJ and see a photorealistic image of a child. “One of my first attempts“, let the user know.

You can also see more abstract images, but in general the results seem likely to impress even more than in the past. Among other things, as you can well imagine, the comparisons with the previous V4 have already started: just look at, for example, the tweet by user Critical Intelligence. We remind you that for now the service is in a preliminary stage, but the results obtained, net of the disputes relating to the copyright issue and what could be generated in this way, seem to have amazed a good number of people.

Note: the cover image is not related to Midjourney, but a generic representation of the AI ​​world.