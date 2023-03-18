Home Technology can make photorealistic AI images
Technology

can make photorealistic AI images

by admin
can make photorealistic AI images

If you’ve followed the development of artificial intelligences to create images from textual input for a while, you’ve probably heard references to the AI ​​service Midjourney. Well, now the latter has reached V5which is not going unnoticed on the Web.

As reported by Ars Technica, as well as made official directly through the Midjourney’s Twitter profile on 15 March 2023, starting from the latter, the community that is testing the AI ​​service can test the new version. The so-called V5 is described as capable of generating much higher quality imagesas well as making use of a wider stylistic range and other general improvements.

As always, however, it is the results shared on social media by those with access to AI that are potentially jaw-dropping. In fact, just take a look at what was shared just below the aforementioned tweet to understand how far the most recent version of the service linked to artificial intelligence can go. For example, in a tweet by user VickiJ and see a photorealistic image of a child. “One of my first attempts“, let the user know.

You can also see more abstract images, but in general the results seem likely to impress even more than in the past. Among other things, as you can well imagine, the comparisons with the previous V4 have already started: just look at, for example, the tweet by user Critical Intelligence. We remind you that for now the service is in a preliminary stage, but the results obtained, net of the disputes relating to the copyright issue and what could be generated in this way, seem to have amazed a good number of people.

See also  [Attention to Thief Ship Fans!!]A Variety of New RGB Fans/Water Coolers Coming to CORSAIR Simultaneously Launching 4000D/5000D RGB Airflow - HKEPC Hardware in the Computer Field

Note: the cover image is not related to Midjourney, but a generic representation of the AI ​​world.

You may also like

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon New...

“Cursed Land”, which has a dismal sales rating,...

New Zealand bans TikTok for devices with government...

Exynos Modem finds a serious vulnerability, a large...

Create YouTube Playlist | TechSmith

“Touhou New World” Nintendo Switch™ version will be...

OpenSSH: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

The domestic action role-playing role-playing “Legend of Contradiction”...

Kids 👨‍👦‍👦 Smartphones📱 Bold Glamour 👑 Games 🎾

Launched in Hong Kong for the first time!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy