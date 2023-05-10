Can this go well? 165W car charger with 140W USB C

There are more and more high-performance USB C chargers and end devices that use this power.

However, car USB C chargers with high performance are still quite rare. I was all the more excited about the UOUCOO PD-212PT.

According to the manufacturer, this should deliver 165W! It even has a 140W USB C port. Impressive!

But can this really work well in a compact charger? Let’s find out in the test!

The UOUCOO PD-212PT 165W car charger in the test

The UOUCOO car charger uses the typical cigarette lighter charger design. This is therefore kept relatively compact, but in contrast to the TAIFU USB C 100W car charger, it is one unit.

Of course, compact is relative here. The “head” of the charger is already very wide at 43 x 46 mm!

The processing quality of the charger is ok so far. There is a small ring around the charger that glows green during use.

The connections of the UOUCOO PD-212PT

The UOUCOO PD-212PT has 2x USB C ports and 1x USB A port.

USB C 1 – 140W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A, 28V/5A

USB C 2 – 35W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,92A

USB A 1 – 30W Quick Charge – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,5A

The primary USB C port should be able to deliver up to 140W, according to the USB PD 3.1 standard. So we have a 28V/5A level in addition to the typical 100W power levels. So far, the devices that use this 140W level are still very limited, but this will increase over time.

Additionally, we have a 35W USB C port with supposedly a bit crooked 12V/2.92A, as well as a 30W Quick Charge 3.0 port.

Full power even at 12V!

Many cheap car chargers can only deliver their full power with 24V on-board voltage.

The UOUCOO PD-212PT also accepts 12-24V input voltage. But this can already deliver the full power at 12V!

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the UOUCOO PD-212PT also supports the PPS standard on both USB C ports.

USB C 1 – 3.3-21V at up to 5A

USB C 2 – 3.3-11V at up to 3A or 3.3-12V at up to 2.25A

This means that the primary USB C port has a “full” PPS range and can therefore also charge smartphones such as the S23 Ultra at full speed.

Info: PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

stress test

The UOUCOO PD-212PT offers up to 165W in a super small space. Can this go well?

Yes, in my test the charger did not manage to deliver 165W constantly! Even 140W is consistently too much. The charger manages this for about 30 minutes, after which it switches off.

100W is kept consistently better (1h+), but the charger is only stable at 80-90W.

To what extent is this a problem in practice? I don’t think there should be any problems charging even the 140W MacBooks, but if you plan to use the notebook at full capacity in parallel, so that it draws the power over a longer period of time, things could be different.

The whole story could look different on a 24V source.

The efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at efficiency.

This one is quite interesting! In principle, the efficiency is quite high, but that is not surprising for a DC to DC charger.

It is surprising that the efficiency drops quite a bit, especially in the 28V stage.

This also explains the problems the charger has at full load. With an output of 140W, the charger takes up approx. 163W. So we have a power loss of 23W, which is just waste heat. 23W for such a small charger is extremely high!

With a large desktop charger this is even more manageable, but with such a small charger…

Conclusion

In itself, the UOUCOO PD-212PT is a great car charger! The 140W USB C port in particular is currently still something very rare!

In itself, the charger works as advertised and even with 12V on-board voltage.

However, the charger showed a few temperature problems in my test. In my test, the charger switched itself off after 30 minutes with a load of 140W. It was only able to keep this constant at 80-90W.

Is this a problem in practice? Less than here in the test, because I use an electronic load which then really constantly draws the set power from the charger. Most notebooks etc. charge at full speed for a short time.

However, I don’t think it’s out of the question that you might encounter similar problems in practice if you really suck 100W+ out of the charger.

Too bad, because otherwise the UOUCOO PD-212PT is really great! 140W USB C Port + PPS + cheap price.