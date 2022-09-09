Thanks to Valve’s efficient production process, the people who were previously lining up for the Steam Deck finally received their order emails to buy the portable PC console.

Steam Deck is designed to allow players to take their Steam library with them and act as a portable PC. While its reviews have been mixed, with many pointing out the console’s poor battery life, overall it’s become a PC gamer’s dream console.

Game Pass for Xbox has a full library of games for PC gamers to buy and play on a monthly basis, often offering some games to players as soon as they’re released. But while the Steam deck has successfully run demanding games like Elden Ring, can you play Game Pass games on it?

Running Game Pass games on your Steam deck is a bit complicated, but possible.

Currently, there are no direct downloadable apps that allow you to access your Game Pass library from a PC — but since Steam Deck is actually a portable PC, there are some workarounds you can use if you have certain games that you specifically want to play .

To get started, you first need to connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to your Steam platform. It just makes the process easier.

From there, you’ll need to put the console into desktop mode, which can be done by pressing the Steam button, scrolling down to “Power,” and selecting “Switch to Desktop.”

Then you need to download Microsoft Edge (beta) from the Discovery Software Center (blue shopping bag in the taskbar). You can find it under “Applications”, then “Internet”, then “Web Browser”.

Once downloaded, right-click on Microsoft Edge (beta) and select “Add to Steam”.

Xbox Game Pass on Steam! pic.twitter.com/MF9Ms16kUX

— Mokko (@Y_Mokko) September 7, 2022

This should open the “Add a Game” window, where you’ll scroll down to select “Microsoft Edge (Beta)” and proceed to add it.

When you’re done, pull back to the application menu and select “System,” then “Konsole.” Here you need to set the override to “flatpak –user override –filesystem=/run/udev:ro com.microsoft.Edge”.

Then, you need to open Steam and right-click Microsoft Edge (beta) in your library. Click Properties and change its name to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Click on “Boot Options” and change it to: –window-size=1024,640 –force-device-scale-factor=1.25 –device-scale-factor=1.25 –kiosk “https://www.xbox.com” com/play”.

After doing this, you should be able to go back to game mode and start playing!

If all of this is too confusing, or for some reason the “Add Game” window isn’t showing for you (I personally have a problem with this), you can also play in desktop mode via your browser – just make sure you have a control device connection. While there are touch controls available, they’re pretty clunky on the Steam platform, and most of these games are best played with a controller.

Will Xbox Game Pass come to Steam?

It’s unclear if Microsoft will create an app that can run directly in Steam to better simplify the process for players. While Steam Deck did tweak its software to support Game Pass in late March 2022, the company has yet to make an official announcement about the move.

Although it’s a bit difficult to set up, once you follow all the steps above, you should be able to stream Game Pass games on the Steam deck.