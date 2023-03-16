Many travelers use their wireless headphones on planes – but is that even allowed? After all, Bluetooth was forbidden on airplanes until a few years ago. In the meantime, however, the regulations have been relaxed at many airlines.

Before each take-off, air travelers are advised to put their smartphones into flight mode. All wireless connections are then disconnected. However, since most people now also use their smartphones as music players, the question arises as to whether at least a wireless Bluetooth connection is permissible during the flight. Because noise-cancelling headphones are becoming more and more popular, as they filter out annoying aircraft noise well. TECHBOOK asked airlines what effect a Bluetooth connection has on the plane.

That’s what the airlines say about Bluetooth use on planes

The major German airlines have relaxed their guidelines regarding the use of Bluetooth on airplanes over the past few years. While there was a strict ban for years, there are now some large providers who allow their customers to enjoy music.

Lufthansa spokesperson Sandra Kraft confirmed to TECHBOOK: “You can use Bluetooth devices on board throughout the flight, including during take-off and landing – unless the crew instructs you otherwise.”

Ryanair already confirmed via Twitter in 2017 that Bluetooth connections are also possible on their flights:

Hi, yes this will be no issue. ED — Ryanair (@Ryanair) 15. August 2017 Ryanair via Twitter

And other airlines such as Emirates, British Airways and TUIFly are also allowed to use Bluetooth during the flight. If in doubt, ask the airline beforehand or ask the flight crew shortly before take-off and, if possible, switch to cable headphones.

Can I turn on Bluetooth without leaving Airplane mode?

As soon as you deactivate flight mode on your smartphone, the Bluetooth connection is also deactivated. However, while the device is in flight mode, you can easily turn Bluetooth back on. All other radio connections remain unaffected and they do not violate the airline’s guidelines.

Why don’t all airlines allow it to be used?

Aage Dünhaupt from TUI fly explains to TECHBOOK that enabling Bluetooth connections is not solely in the hands of the airlines. First of all, each aircraft model of the airline has to go through an approval process by the responsible authorities. This test run takes several months. Since the airlines equip their Boeing and Airbus models individually, they cannot accept any approvals from other companies. It will therefore still be a while before some airlines officially allow Bluetooth.

How dangerous are smartphone signals on planes?

Can it actually be dangerous not to activate Airplane mode? First of all, the all clear: normal cell phone signals have never caused a plane to crash! However, there may be interference with the aircraft’s radio signals, and the pilot may experience distracting noise. Phone calls and mobile internet are therefore still taboo.