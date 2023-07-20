Can you use Google Pay on the iPhone?

The mobile payment service “Google Pay” is now also available in Germany. The payment service is available for Android smartphones. What does it look like if you want to pay with Google Pay on an iPhone?

In particular, users who switch from an Android device to an Apple smartphone often want to continue using their usual payment method. At the moment, however, this is not easily possible.

Google Pay: Use the iPhone app to pay in Germany – is that possible?

If you search the Internet for a “Google Pay” app for iPhones, you will find it relatively quickly. The official Google help page has instructions on how to set it up, which also includes a link to the Google Pay iPhone app. Theoretically, it is possible to use Google Pay on iOS devices – but not in Germany. Use is only intended for US users. This allows money to be conveniently sent digitally to friends and acquaintances via the app.

The “Google Pay” app for iOS can only be found in the German App Store via the web browser on a PC or Mac. The application cannot be found in the App Store via the iPhone. If you call up the link directly via the iPhone, you only see this message:

Google has them App current (Status: July 2023) also not yet activated in Germany. However, this could happen in the future. It was originally suspected that Apple was intentionally holding back the app in Germany so that Google didn’t preempt its own “Apple Pay” service on the iPhone. For many iOS users, it would probably be easy to sign up for Google Pay since it doesn’t require much more than a Google account (Gmail).

In the USA, on the other hand, both services have been available for some time. That’s why you can find Google Pay there in the App Store. In general, however, Google’s payment service on the iPhone can only be used to a limited extent there, since the NFC chip is primarily reserved for Apple’s services. In the future, Google Pay will not only enable payments via NFC interface, but also via QR code. Then you could also scan codes with the iPhone camera to make payments via the Google service (source: Google Blog).

