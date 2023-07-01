Can you watch WWE on Amazon Prime Video? Here is the option

Some of you will remember when Giacomo Valenti and Christian Recalcati commented on the WWE on Italia 1. On the other hand, fans of great wrestling in Italy are certainly not lacking also thanks to those moments, which can continue to be experienced today through the voices of Luca Franchini and Michele Posa, also on Amazon Prime Video.

In what sense? If you usually watch WWE episodes on DMAX, you will know that Godzilla and the Bard often repeat that the only streaming platform that includes Italian entertainment that revolves around WWE is Discovery+. This is true, but why then are we referring to the Amazon platform here? Simple: it’s also on Prime Video a channel tied to Discovery+.

Yes, you got it right: thanks to the so-called Amazon Prime Video Channels, it is possible to subscribe, directly within Prime Video, to the contents of the Discovery+ Entertainment channel. Among other things, usually for Prime subscribers it is also possible to take advantage of a free trial period before possibly subscribing to everything (usually the price is 3.99 euros per month).

Once you have subscribed, you don’t need to download the Discovery+ app to view the contents of the WWE, since the latter can be enjoyed directly from Amazon Prime Video. To be clear, within the latter’s catalogue, clearly contextually to the aforementioned Discovery+ Entertainment proposal, there are WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT.

In short, in fact the WWE in Italy can also be watched in the convenience of the Amazon Prime Video playeralthough an additional subscription to Discovery+ Entertainment is required and you then have to scroll through myriad episodes in the individual show tab.