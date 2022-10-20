Until it was officially announced, Gotham Knights won’t run faster than 30 fps on current-gen consoles, an unusual development, especially since the game was once set to debut on the last-gen consoles. However, it’s clear that gaming is very demanding, at least on consoles, how does this shape up for PC gamers? Well, the specs shown on Steam suggest that it won’t be much better on this platform.

As you can see in the specs below, to run the game at 1080p-only resolution and 60 fps, you’ll need at least an RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, along with a 16GB of RAM and i7-10700K Or a Ryzen 5 5600X CPU. Of course, lower settings require less demanding hardware, but it does mean sacrificing looks and visuals in exchange for the level of performance expected of what is often considered a game in this day and age.

Minimum：

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia Gree GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radiant RX 590

Direct X: Version 12

Storage: 45 GB free space required

Additional Notes: 1080p/60fps/low quality settings

recommend:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia Gree RTX 2070 or AMD Radiant RX 5700 XT

Direct X: Version 12

Storage: 45 GB free space required

Additional Notes: 1080p/60fps/high quality settings

Warner hasn’t shared what it takes to run the game at 1440p, 4K, or high/ultra graphics settings, but it’s obviously going to take quite a bit of tech to do that.