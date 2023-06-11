Can your PC handle the vast Starfield galaxy?

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

We finally got a good look at Starfield tonight, and frankly, it seemed like all we could hope for, and then some. While we’ve already Starfield-reveals more story info-in-new-trailer-1275163/” title=”Starfield reveals more story info in new trailer” target=”_blank”>Reporting on the story trailer, bei Cesta Game Studios has now shared full PC specs on the Starfield/” title=”Starfield @ Steam” target=”_blank”>Steam page.

As expected, that’s a pretty demanding title, but it still seems like a pretty reasonable ask. Check it out below:

MINIMUM：

OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB memory

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, Nvidia Geforce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available

Additional Notes: Solid state drive required

recommend:

OS: Windows 10/11 Update

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB memory

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available

Additional Notes: Solid state drive required

When Starfield launches on September 6th for PC and Xbox Series S/X (included in Game Pass from day 1), will your computer be at least ready to use the recommended settings?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here