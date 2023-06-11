Can your PC handle the vast Starfield galaxy?

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn
We finally got a good look at Starfield tonight, and frankly, it seemed like all we could hope for, and then some. While we’ve already Starfield-reveals more story info-in-new-trailer-1275163/” title=”Starfield reveals more story info in new trailer” target=”_blank”>Reporting on the story trailer, bei Cesta Game Studios has now shared full PC specs on the Starfield/” title=”Starfield @ Steam” target=”_blank”>Steam page.
As expected, that’s a pretty demanding title, but it still seems like a pretty reasonable ask. Check it out below:
MINIMUM：
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (10.0.19045)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K
Memory: 16 GB memory
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, Nvidia Geforce 1070 Ti
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 125 GB available
Additional Notes: Solid state drive required
recommend:
OS: Windows 10/11 Update
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K
Memory: 16 GB memory
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 125 GB available
Additional Notes: Solid state drive required
When Starfield launches on September 6th for PC and Xbox Series S/X (included in Game Pass from day 1), will your computer be at least ready to use the recommended settings?
