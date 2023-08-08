Cancel premium subscription – this is how it works

Image source: Komoot / Edit: GIGA

If you have purchased the premium subscription from Komoot, you can also cancel this at any time. You can then continue to use the premium functions for as long as the subscription expires. How you quit, we’ll show you here.

Can Komoot be canceled on a monthly basis? What is the runtime?

The Komoot Premium Membership has a term of one year. You cannot cancel the subscription monthly. If you cancel, the subscription will continue for the originally paid period.

Komoot: How to cancel your premium subscription

Open the Komoot website and log in with your credentials if you haven’t already. Click on the top right three points (…) and up “Ideas“. Chooses “Premium‘ off and then ‘Cancel Premium“. Confirm the cancellation with “Yes, cancel Premium“.

If the “Premium” menu item is not available in your settings, you are probably logged in with a different Komoot account. You may have accidentally purchased the premium feature for a completely different account.

If you still have vouchers, you can redeem them as follows:

What happens if I cancel Komoot?

If you cancel, auto-renewal will be turned off. This means that you can still use the premium functions until the end of the currently paid term. The subscription period is one year. So add a year from the time of purchasing the subscription to know how long you can still use the premium functions.

Komoot terminated: How long can I still use the premium functions?

You can see the current status of your subscription in your Komoot account profile settings. The expiration date of the premium functions is also displayed there. If you have not yet canceled Komoot, you will see the renewal date instead, on which the subscription payment will automatically be repeated.

Can I keep the purchased regions or world pack after cancellation?

And. If you purchased the World Pack or certain regions before purchasing Komoot Premium, you can continue to use those maps even after canceling the Premium subscription.

